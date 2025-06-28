Same-sex marriages have doubled in the decade since Supreme Court decision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Same-sex marriages have doubled in the decade since the Supreme Court made the union legal across the country.

This week marks 10 years since the Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision that state bans on same-sex marriages violated the Constitution.

The ruling stemmed from a case titled Obergefell v. Hodges. Plaintiff Jim Obergefell of Cincinnati, Ohio, had been in a relationship with John Arthur for almost two decades when Arthur was diagnosed with ALS in 2011, The Associated Press reported.

It was another Supreme Court decision from 2013, that repealed a law denying federal recognition of same-sex marriages, which allowed Obergefell and Arthur to get married in Maryland.

open image in gallery Same-sex marriages have doubled in the decade since the Supreme Court made the union legal across the country ( Kent Nishimura/Getty Images )

But because of the laws in the couple’s home state, their marriage would not be listed on Arthur’s death certificate. Arthur died months into their legal battle challenging Ohio’s refusal to recognize same-sex marriages on death certificates.

The Supreme Court ruled on June 26, 2015, that the right to marry is “inherent in the liberty of the person” and therefore protected by the Constitution.

Now, there are between 820,000 and 930,000 same-sex marriages across the U.S., The Washington Post reported. In 2014, there were 390,000 same-sex marriages around the country in states where the union was legal.

The Post analyzed data from Gallup, the Pew Center and the Williams Institute at UCLA Law.

A majority of Americans support same-sex marriage. A Gallup poll from May found that 68 percent of people believe same-sex marriages should be recognized by the law as valid, while just 29 percent believe they should not.

Still, 32 states still have laws that would ban same-sex marriages if not for the Obergefell ruling, Axios reported, citing the independent think tank Movement Advancement Project. About 60 percent of LGBTQ adults live in states with some type of marriage equality ban.

There is also a growing number of voices advocating for the overturning of Obergefell, with Republican lawmakers in several states introducing measures to urge the Supreme Court to end same-sex marriage.

open image in gallery Jim Obergefell sued for marriage equality, and on June 26, 2015, the Supreme Court ruled that state bans on same-sex marriages violated the Constitution ( Rob Kim/Getty Images )

Obergefell told NBC News in a recent interview: “Ten years later, I certainly wasn’t expecting to be talking about the threats to marriage equality, the potential for Obergefell to be overturned.”

“Marriage is a right, and it shouldn’t depend on where you live,” he argued, adding that he remains hopeful in the fight for marriage equality.

“My husband, John, was a very optimistic person, and he certainly had an impact on me,” Obergefell said. “I have to be confident that we will prevail.”