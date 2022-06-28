San Antonio trailer deaths - latest: 46 bodies found in Texas in potential smuggling as governor blames Biden
16 survivors, including four children, are ‘fighting for lives’ in hospital
At least 46 dead bodies were found in a truck’s tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday evening, in what authorities suspect may be a shocking instance of cross-border migrant trafficking gone wrong.
Another 16 people were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions, according to officials, including four children. Police have taken three people into custody.
Mexico foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard called the suffocation of the migrants in the truck the “tragedy in Texas” while San Antonio’s mayor Ron Nirenberg called it a “horrific human tragedy”.
“There are, that we know of, 46 individuals who are no longer with us, who had families, who were likely trying to find a better life. And we have 16 folks who are fighting for their lives in the hospital,” he said.
Texas governor Greg Abbott blamed the tragedy on the Biden administration, claiming “open borders” led to the horrific scene.
The Department of Homeland Security is investigating the incident.
‘Stacks of bodies’ found in tractor-trailer with no sign of water
A San Antonio Fire Department official said they found “stacks of bodies” and no signs of water in the truck, which was found next to railroad tracks in a remote area on San Antonio’s southern outskirts.
Hours later, body bags lay spread on the ground near the trailer as a grim symbol of the calamity. Bodies still remained inside.
About 16 other people found inside the trailer were transported to hospitals for heat stroke and exhaustion, including four minors, but no children were among the dead, the department said.
“The patients that we saw were hot to the touch, they were suffering from heat stroke, exhaustion,” San Antonio fire chief Charles Hood told a news conference. “It was a refrigerated tractor-trailer but there was no visible working A/C unit on that rig.”
Mexico and Guatemalan consulates involved in the probe
Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard called the suffocation of the migrants in the truck the “tragedy in Texas” on Twitter and said consular officials would go to the hospitals where victims had been taken to help “however possible”.
A spokesman for the Honduran foreign ministry told Reuters the country’s consulates in Houston and Dallas would be investigating the incident.
Mr Ebrard said two Guatemalans were hospitalized and Guatemala’s foreign ministry said on Twitter that consular officials were going to the hospital “to verify if there are two Guatemalan minors there and what condition they are in.”
Biden administration under fire from all sides over border policy
The Biden administration is facing criticism for its border policies, with Texas governor blaming the “deadly open border policies” for the deaths in San Antonio, while others claim that excessively tight border controls have forced migrants to take more “dangerous routes”.
“These deaths are on Biden,” said governor Greg Abbott. “They are a result of his deadly open border policies.”
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director at the American Immigration Council, wrote that he had been dreading such a tragedy for months.
“With the border shut as tightly as it is today for migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, people have been pushed into more and more dangerous routes. Truck smuggling is a way up,” he wrote on Twitter.
Stephen Miller, a chief architect of former president Donald Trump’s immigration policies, said, “Human smugglers and traffickers are wicked and evil” and that the administration’s approach to border security rewards their actions.
Migrant deaths in San Antonio: What happened?
Officials said 46 people were found dead in and near a tractor-trailer and 16 others were taken to hospital after a presumed migrant smuggling attempt into the US.
A city worker at the scene on a remote back road in southwest San Antonio was alerted to the situation by a cry for help shortly before 6pm on Monday, said police chief William McManus.
Officers arrived to find a body on the ground outside the trailer and a partially opened gate to the trailer, he said.
Of the 16 taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses, 12 were adults and four were children, said fire chief Charles Hood. The patients were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer, he said.
“They were suffering from heat stroke and exhaustion,” Mr Hood said. “It was a refrigerated tractor-trailer, but there was no visible working AC unit on that rig.”
Those in the trailer were part of a presumed migrant smuggling attempt into the United States, and an investigation is now being led by US Homeland Security, Mr McManus said.
Three people were taken into custody, but it was unclear at this stage if they were connected with human trafficking, he added.
A look at the deadliest migrant suffocation incidents
27 June 2022: 46 suspected immigrants were found dead in a sweltering trailer on a remote back road in southwestern San Antonio.
23 July 2017: Eight immigrants were found dead in a sweltering trailer at a San Antonio Walmart parking lot. Two others died later in hospitals. The driver was sentenced to life in prison.
20 Feb 2017: 13 African migrants suffocated inside a shipping container while being transported between two towns in Libya. A total of 69 migrants, most from Mali, were packed into the container, according to the local Red Crescent branch.
27 Aug 2015: Austrian police discovered an abandoned truck containing the bodies of 71 migrants, including eight children, from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. The truck, found along a highway, had crossed into Austria from Hungary.
4 April 2009: 35 Afghan migrants suffocated inside a shipping container in southwestern Pakistan. Authorities said that more than 100 people were packed inside the container.
9 April 2008: 54 Burmese migrants suffocated in the back of an airtight refrigerated truck in Ranong, Thailand.
14 May 2003: 19 migrants died inside a sweltering tractor-trailer while they travelled from South Texas to Houston.
18 June 2000: 58 Chinese immigrants were found dead inside a truck in the English port town of Dover. The Dutch truck had transported the immigrants across the English Channel from Belgium. Two people survived.
AP
‘Tragedy in Texas,’ says Mexico’s foreign minister
Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard called the suffocation of the migrants in the truck the “tragedy in Texas” on Twitter and said the local consulate was en route to the scene, though the nationalities of the victims had not been confirmed.
Tractor-trailer deaths occurred at ‘drop off spot’ for migrants, local says
The stretch of San Antonio where today’s tractor-trailer tragedy was discovered was a known “drop off spot” for migrants, according to Ruby Chavez, who lives nearby.
She and her husband went to the site to pray, she told The New York Times.
San Antonio tragedy recalls incident from 2017 where 10 died
Texas officials are noting that Monday’s suspected human trafficking catastrophe is similar to an incident from 2017 in San Antonio.
Ten people died after being transported in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer which carried up to 100 suspected unauthorised migrants.
Here’s Narjas Zatat’s report from the time.
10 dead in 'horrific human smuggling crime'
'All were victims of ruthless human smugglers indifferent to the well-being of their fragile cargo' says a US attorney
Some useful context on Texas governor’s claim that Biden is responsible for San Antonio
Officials have not fully confirmed that those inside the tractor-trailer discovered full of bodies on Monday were migrants, but that hasn’t stopped Texas’s governor Greg Abbott from blaming the tragedy on Joe Biden’s “open border” policies.
As reporter Dara Lind notes, however, it is the Texas government which has in fact contributed greatly to locking down the border under Biden, pushing migrants towards unofficial methods of crossing.
WATCH: San Antonio officials describe ‘human tragedy’ in press conference
Police and fire department officials in Texas addressed the public on Monday night, after 46 dead bodies were found in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio this evening.
“We have 16 folks who are fighting for their lives in the hospital,” San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “Our focus right now is to try and bring aid to them as best we can. This is nothing short of horrific human tragedy.”
You can watch their full remarks here, via the San Antonio Police Department Facebook page.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies