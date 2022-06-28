At least 40 migrants found dead in tractor-trailer near San Antonio: report

More than 40 people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas, according to a report by KSAT News, which cited “multiple police sources.” Initial reports suggested the victims were migrants.

The local news outlet said police had blocked a road on Monday evening and surrounded an 18-wheeler that had been abandoned next to railroad tracks in a secluded area southwest of the city.

Images posted on Twitter showed US Border Patrol, police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.

More than 12 others were found alive and taken to local hospitals, the New York Times reported, citing local officials.