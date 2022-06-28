At least 40 migrants found dead in tractor-trailer near San Antonio: report

The incident may be one of the worst episodes of migrant death in recent years

Richard Hall
Tuesday 28 June 2022 02:46
Comments
<p>First responders at the scene of an abandoned trailer where at least 40 migrants were reported to have been found dead </p>

(Screengrab: KSAT News)

More than 40 people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas, according to a report by KSAT News, which cited “multiple police sources.” Initial reports suggested the victims were migrants.

The local news outlet said police had blocked a road on Monday evening and surrounded an 18-wheeler that had been abandoned next to railroad tracks in a secluded area southwest of the city.

Images posted on Twitter showed US Border Patrol, police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.

More than 12 others were found alive and taken to local hospitals, the New York Times reported, citing local officials.

Recommended

