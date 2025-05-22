Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood as crews rush to find survivors

It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the plane when it crashed.

Isabel Keane
in New York
Thursday 22 May 2025 13:59 BST
(The Independent)

A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday, setting multiple cars and homes on fire and sparking a massive search mission for survivors.

A Cessna 550 with an unknown number of people on board crashed while headed to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport around 3:47 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The crash, which occurred during foggy weather, prompted a stretch of homes within the neighborhood to be evacuated.

“We have jet fuel all over the place,” Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said during a news conference. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now.”

According to Eddy, there was “a direct hit to multiple homes” in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood, which is a military housing neighborhood, according to NBC San Diego.

This is a developing story...

With Associated Press contributions.

