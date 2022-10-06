Gunmen in ski masks kill 20 people, including Mayor, in southern Mexico massacre
Gunmen in southern Mexico have killed 20 people in the small town of San Miguel Totolapan, including the current and former mayor.
The group of shooters drove two SUVs to the municipal hall and a smaller house in the town, where they killed Conrado Mendoza, the current mayor, and his father Juan Mendoza, the former mayor.
Ten victims have been identified by the authorities, with most of them serving in local government, according to the newspaper Reforma.
The governor of Guerrero state, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, requested a quick investigation by the state office of the attorney general.
“There will be no impunity for the malicious aggression against the municipal president and local government officials,” she tweeted.
The deputy minister for public security, Ricardo Mejia, said that the shooting was carried out by two criminal organisations called the Familia Michoacan and the Tequileros, according to Bloomberg.
The Tequileros previously controlled heroin poppy sales in the area, Mr Mejia added.
Gang violence spiked in August with cartel members setting vehicles aflame in the state of Colima. That came after the arrest of a cartel leader.
Following separate arrests, members of the Jalisco Nueva Generacion cartel set 25 convenience stores belonging to the chain Oxxo on fire.
Another local government worker was fatally shot outside a pharmacy in Cuernavaca, a city south of Mexico City in the central parts of the country, according to the newspaper El Universal.
More follows...
