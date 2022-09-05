Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has said he is ‘closely monitoring’ a spate of stabbings that killed at least 10 people in the province of Saskatchewan.

“The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured,” said Mr Trudeau on Twitter on Sunday.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground.”

The stabbing spree took place in 13 locations across the province, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), putting at least 15 people in hospital in addition to those who died.

This story is breaking and will be updated.