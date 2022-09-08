✕ Close 10 dead and 18 injured in mass stabbings across Saskatchewan, Canada

The second suspect in the stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 people across rural Canada over the weekend has died from self-inflicted wounds after his truck was run off the road by police.

An official told the Associated Press that Myles Sanderson, 30, died after being captured around 3.30pm CST on Wednesday near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan.

Earlier Royal Canadian Mounted Police released the names of the 10 people who were killed during the Saskatchewan stabbings on Sunday as the manhunt for Myles Sanderson enters its fourth day.

The individuals who died ranged in age from 23 to 78 and they include: Thomas Burns, Carol Burns, Gregory Burns, Lydia Gloria Burns, Bonnie Burns, Earl Burns, Lana Head, Christian Head, and Robert Sanderson of the James Smith Cree Nation and Wesley Petterson of Weldon.

One day earlier, Damien Sanderson, 31, the second suspect and brother of Myles, was found dead from wounds that did not appear to be self-inflicted, police said.

His body was recovered in a heavily grassed area of the James Smith Cree Nation near a house that police were examining.

Both men were named by police in connection with the violence that left 10 people dead and another 18 wounded in a stabbing spree across 13 locations throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).