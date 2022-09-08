Saskatchewan stabbings - live: Second suspect dead after days on run following mass attack killing 10
Damien and Myles Sanderson were both charged by Canadian authorities with counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering
10 dead and 18 injured in mass stabbings across Saskatchewan, Canada
The second suspect in the stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 people across rural Canada over the weekend has died from self-inflicted wounds after his truck was run off the road by police.
An official told the Associated Press that Myles Sanderson, 30, died after being captured around 3.30pm CST on Wednesday near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan.
Earlier Royal Canadian Mounted Police released the names of the 10 people who were killed during the Saskatchewan stabbings on Sunday as the manhunt for Myles Sanderson enters its fourth day.
The individuals who died ranged in age from 23 to 78 and they include: Thomas Burns, Carol Burns, Gregory Burns, Lydia Gloria Burns, Bonnie Burns, Earl Burns, Lana Head, Christian Head, and Robert Sanderson of the James Smith Cree Nation and Wesley Petterson of Weldon.
One day earlier, Damien Sanderson, 31, the second suspect and brother of Myles, was found dead from wounds that did not appear to be self-inflicted, police said.
His body was recovered in a heavily grassed area of the James Smith Cree Nation near a house that police were examining.
Both men were named by police in connection with the violence that left 10 people dead and another 18 wounded in a stabbing spree across 13 locations throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
Second Saskatchewan suspect dead from self-inflected wounds after 10 killed in one of Canada’s worst attacks
Myles Sanderson, a suspect in the weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 19 people across a First Nations community in rural Canada, died from self-inflicted inflected wounds after being arrested on Wednesday, according to officials. An unnamed Canadian official told The Associated Press that Sanderson died after police rammed his car off the road.
The suspect was taken away live in an ambulance before later succumbing to his injuries, Global News reports, citing multiple unnamed law enforcement sources.
Second Saskatchewan stabbing suspect dead from self-inflicted wounds after 10 killed
Both suspects in stabbing spree now accounted for
‘We’re hurtin. We’re broken but we’re not defeated’: Family members share memories of victim killed in attack
ICYMI: The relative of Bonnie Burns discussed how “the most important thing for Bonnie was family,” noting how his sister had recently celebrating milestones, such as being sober for 15 years of her life. “Those are the things we want to remember.”
“She was a member who made a difference in people’s lives,” he said remembering her home that was filled with love and care. “And the children always came first.”
Gregory, known in his family as “Jonesy”, was a great kid, his uncle remembered.
“He worked in the community, he built houses, he did whatever he could to help his mom and dad and take care of his three brothers. And those are the things we want people to recognise and remember.”
“That mountain is the devastation of what happened to our family member and what its gonna take to heal from senseless acts as this that happened to our community our family our province and our country,” said the relative.
“When I think about what the future looks like my sister my family members they’d want us to move on to heal but to never forget. To carry love in your heart. Carry compassion, to be united, to think of other people.”
“We’ve shed a lot of tears in the last couple days. But at the end of the day, we loved our sister, Brian’s wife, Chuck’s daughter, our niece our nephew ... and they loved us too. That’s what we want people to remember.
“We’re hurtin. We’re broken, but we’re not defeated.”
Second suspect dead from self-inflicted wounds after police stop
Myles Sanderson died from self-inflicted wounds after police in Canada ran his car off the road on Wednesday afternoon, an unnamed official confirmed to the Associated Press.
“An official familiar with the matter said officers rammed Sanderson’s vehicle off the road. The official said the fugitive’s injuries were self-inflicted, but he didn’t have further details on when the injuries were inflicted or when he died. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as the person was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.” the AP reported.
‘Words can’t express the pain that we’re feeling’: Family members announce opening of GoFundMe for surviving victims
ICYMI: Bonnie “Goodvoice” Burns, 48, and Gregory Burns, 28, died side-by-side, “in their own home, their yard, that’s what we know,” said the brother of the 48-year-old in a press conference on Wednesday.
A third woman, later identified as Lydia “Gloria” Burns, 61, arrived at the scene early in the morning after receiving a call from Bonnie. Her body was found beside the mother and son in the driveway of the family home on James Smith Cree Nation.
Bonnie had three other sons, one of whom, 13-year-old Dayson, was stabbed in the neck as he attempted to help his mother and older brother, the relative said during the press conference.
The other two boys were inside the family home.
“These two young boys, woke up to screaming, not being able to help ... one of the young boys was hiding behind a high chair, watching everything unfold,” he said, describing the trauma that unfolded in the family home that Sunday morning.
Gregory, who has two children of his own and one on the way, his uncle said,
At the end of the press conference, the relative described how the three surviving sons and their family will require all the help they can get to continue in their healing journey.
The relative announced that they’d be opening a GoFundMe for the Burns family, which they will provide a link for in the coming days.
Saskatchewan Premier offers thanks to law enforcement
Premier Scott Moe took to Twitter to thank police officers for their efforts in bringing in Myles Sanderson on Wednesday after four days of intense searching.
“To the men and women in uniform who have worked day and night to track down and arrest this dangerous criminal, thank you. We owe you all a great debt of gratitude,” he wrote.
Video emerges of apparent arrest of Myles Sanderson
“Video from Brandi Soles as RCMP arrested Myles Sanderson at 3:30pm. This is near Rosthern, Saskatchewan,” tweeted Devin Heroux of CBC News.
Saskatchewan stabbings suspects: Everything we know about Damien and Myles Sanderson in the deadly attack
Two men are suspected to have carried out a spate of stabbings across Saskatchewan in one of the deadliest mass killings in Canada’s history.
At 5.40am on Sunday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police in northern Saskatchewan received multiple 911 calls about reported stabbings taking place across the James Smith Cree Nation, a First Nation composed of three communities which is located about 300km north of the province’s capital of Regina.
Everything we know about Damien and Myles Sanderson in the Saskatchewan stabbings
One of the suspects, Myles Sanderson, 30, was reportedly listed as ’unlawfully at large’ by Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers in May
Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson in police custody
Myles Sanderson, a suspect in the stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 people across rural Canada over the weekend, has been arrested, the CBC reports.
The 30-year-old was apprehended around 3.30pm CST on Wednesday near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan.
Josh Marcus has the story.
Canada manhunt: Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson in police custody
Both suspects in stabbing spree now accounted for
RCMP release full list of names and photos of the deceased victims
Royal Canadian Mounted Police have released the full list of names of the 10 people who were killed during the Saskatchewan stabbings on Sunday.
Nine of the people killed in what is being described as one of the deadliest mass killing events in Canadian history were from James Smith Cree Nation, while one person was from the Saskatchewan village of Weldon.
The individuals who died from the deadly stabbing attacks range in age from 23 to 78. They include: Thomas Burns, Carol Burns, Gregory Burns, Lydia Gloria Burns, Bonnie Burns, Earl Burns, Lana Head, Christian Head, and Robert Sanderson of the First Nation and Wesley Petterson of Weldon, the Canadian Press reported.
Vigils for the victims of the Saskatchewan stabbings scheduled throughout the province
The First Nations University of Canada, a post-secondary institution and federated college of the University of Regina based Saskatchewan, announced in a statement on Tuesday they’d be holding a vigil to commemorate the victims and the survivors touched by the massacre that unfolded in northern Saskatchewan this week.
“On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 7:00 pm, the Regina, Saskatoon, and Northern (PA) campuses will simultaneously host a candlelight and prayer vigil,” a statement from the president, Dr Jacqueline Ottmann, read.
On Friday, the university said that it plans to host a prayer gathering for all faiths at 12pm, which will be happening across post-secondary institutions in the province, including the First Nations University of Canada Regina Campus, University of Regina, Luther College, and Campion College.
“Please continue to be vigilant, be aware of your surroundings and keep your families safe,” the president wrote.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies