A spate of “abhorrent” stabbings in Canada’s western Saskatchewan province has led to the deaths of 10 people and 15 injuries, with officials attempting to identify the victims and remaining on the lookout for the suspects.

The stabbing spree took place across 13 locations throughout Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

At 5.40am on Sunday morning, a police outpost in Saskatchewan received a call about a stabbing in James Smith Cree Nation.

By 7.15am, authorities across Saskatchewan had received multiple such calls and were forced to issue their first “dangerous persons” alert to James Smith Cree Nation and the surrounding communities.

Police said the victims were a mix of those chosen at random and some specifically targeted. Officers are now on a manhunt, trying to find suspects Damien Sanderson, 31 and Myles Sanderson, 30 – last seen driving a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.

Later on Sunday evening, Regina police chief Evan Bray posted a video on Twitter in which he said that the suspects are “likely” to be in the city. Authorities have urged residents to shelter in place and be alert.

So far, authorities have identified three victims of the attacks.

Residents of village Weldon in Saskatchewan identified 77-year-old Wes Petterson among the victims.

The Associated Press quoted a woman named Ruby Works as saying that Petterson was her uncle. “He didn’t do anything. He didn’t deserve this. He was a good, kind-hearted man. I’ve known him since I was just a little girl.”

Ms Works said the news of the 77-year-old widower’s death has shaken the community. “No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They’re going to be terrified to open their door,” she was quoted as saying.

She remembered her uncle as someone who loved his cats and was proud of his homemade Saskatoon berry jam. She also called him a helpful man who used to go out of his way to assist his neighbours.

Another resident of Weldon, Robert Rush, described Petterson as a man who “wouldn’t hurt a fly”.

Mr Rush said Petterson’s adult grandson was in the basement at the time when the suspects stabbed him. The grandson later called the police. “He stayed down there until they were gone,” Mr Rush added.

Another victim of the stabbings was identified as Lana Head, a mother of two. Her partner, whose name was not available immediately, was also reported to have been killed.

Head’s former partner Michael Brett Burns told local news channel APTN News that she and her current partner died of their wounds.

He was quoted as saying: “It’s sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives. I’m hurt for all this loss.”

Mr Burns said the community was grieving and added that he had spent the Sunday morning at Melfort Hospital comforting some members of the family.

Lana Head, 31, a mother of two, was identified as one of the 10 victims killed during the Saskatchewan stabbings by her former partner, APTN reported (Facebook/Lana Head)

On Head’s Facebook page, tributes for the 31-year-old began pouring in as the news of her death began to ripple through the community.

“Still reeling as to what happened at JS. In total disbelief that were taken from this world in that horror,” wrote Teresa Stewart on Head’s Facebook wall. “I will miss our chats and seeing your chipmunk cheek smile May you be guided into the spirit world wrapped in comfort, peace and love.”

“I love you and say prayers for your children, grandchildren, your family. I am going to miss your sweet hello’s and messages. I will forever cherish your sweet demeanour and caring ways,” wrote Jenn Sanderson on the mother’s Facebook wall.

In several Facebook posts, Mr Burns shared posts commemorating his children’s mother.

“You will be missed dearly Lana. Thank you for beautiful daughters and granddaughters,” he wrote earlier in the day on Sunday. Later in the evening, he added: “Oh my goodness i just hurt and tonight i cry alone.”

Members from the First Nations Horsemen’s Association (FNHA) shared on Facebook that participants from their community had also been affected by the stabbings that took place on James Smith Cree Nation, but did not disclose their identity or whether they were still alive.

“Some of our staff and some of our horse racing participants were impacted by the tragic events at the James Smith Cree Nation. It was truly a sad day for our entire horse racing community,” wrote FNHA in a statement. It’s times like this, times of tragedy, that we all realize how close we are as family, friends and a community in horse racing. The horse people have all pulled together to assist those in need.”

The identities of other victims are still being ascertained by police.

The manhunt for the two suspects who are considered to be “armed and dangerous” is still ongoing.

At the Weldon Christian Tabernacle Church the congregation began their regular Sunday service by saying a special prayer to the victims and their families.

At the James Smith Cree Nation, a convenience store that also serves as a gas station became a gathering place for community members, who greeted each other with tears and hugs.