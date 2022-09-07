Saskatchewan stabbings - live: Police say suspect not on James Smith Cree Nation land as hunt continues
Damien and Myles Sanderson were both charged by Canadian authorities with counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering
10 dead and 18 injured in mass stabbings across Saskatchewan, Canada
Canadian police said Tuesday afternoon that Myles Sanderson was not at an Indigenous reserve as the manhunt for the wanted stabbings suspect stretched into its third day.
RCMP made the announcement that he had not been found on James Smith Cree Nation land hours after a reported sighting there led to a massive law enforcement response.
“As his whereabouts remain unknown, we urge the public to take appropriate precautions,” RCMP said in an emergency alert.
One day earlier, Damien Sanderson, 31, the second suspect and brother of Myles, was found dead from wounds that did not appear to be self-inflicted, police said.
His body was recovered in a heavily grassed area of the James Smith Cree Nation near a house that police were examining as part of the investigation.
Both men were named by police in connection with the violence that left 10 people dead and another 18 wounded in a stabbing spree across 13 locations throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
Divisions of public schools in Saskatchewan announced Tuesday that schools in their network would remain in “hold and secure” until further notice.
Memorials, donations and flags at half mast: How communities are remembering victims killed in stabbing spree
ICYMI: Bouquets tucked beneath a solitary tree outside the home of a now dead 77-year-old widower. Flags across Saskatchewan and neighbouring Manitoba at half mast.
These are just some of the tributes and small gestures that people in the prairie provinces of Canada are making as they struggle to come to grips with the terror that ripped through two small tightknit communities on Sunday.
Outside the home of Wes Petterson, 77, are handfuls of bright and colourful sunflowers, whose delight only temporarily masks the horror that unfolded a little more than 48 hours ago when a pair of brothers are suspected to have gone on a stabbing spree that left 10 dead and more than a dozen wounded.
Across the province of Saskatchewan and its neighbour to the east, legislative buildings with Canadian and provincial flags are dipping them down to half-mast in a gesture to commemorate the lives lost and the communities that will forever be torn apart by this tragedy.
“The flags of Canada and Manitoba, located at the entrance of the Legislative Grounds, have been lowered to half mast to honour the victims, their families and all first responders in Saskatchewan, following the ongoing tragic events that took place over the weekend,” wrote Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson on Twitter on Monday night.
Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald wrote in a statement on Monday that people who have reached out inquiring about where donations for the James Smith Cree Nation can be sent can follow the guidance of the three bands’ leaders.
“Donations of food” and other staple items - like Styrofoam plates, cups, etc - can be dropped off directly at the Bernard Constant Community School, the statement from the JSCN read.
“Please refrain from using e-transfers, instead feel free to bring gift cards or monetary donations to the command centre,” the statement continued.
Police suspect Myles was in Regina with another person on Sunday
ICYMI: Initially, authorities suspected that Myles Sanderson and his brother Damien were spotted in Regina together on Sunday when a report came through at around 11.20 that the black Nissan Rogue that police believe the pair were using to escape was spotted in the city.
On Monday, however, when police discovered the body of Damien close to a house they were examining as part of the ongoing investigation, they changed that hypothesis to suggest that Myles, who remains at large, was in the city with someone else.
“Regina Police Chief Evan Bray on the information they received about the vehicle and two people being spotted in Regina -- he says it’s still relevant,” tweeted CBC reporter Sam Maciag on Monday night. “They believe that Myles WAS in Regina yesterday. They do not know who he was with. They also believe he’s still here.”
Police say suspect is not on James Smith Cree Nation land
RCMP made the announcement that Myles Sanderson was not on James Smith Cree Nation land hours ater they were told he may have been spotted on foot.
“As his whereabouts remain unknown, we urge the public to take appropriate precautions,” RCMP said in an emergency alert.
Residents say helicopter has landed in James Smith Cree Nation
CBC News reporter Devin Heroux tweeted that he had been told by residents they had heard a helicopter land near them in James Smith Cree Nation.
“Three hours after emergency alerting saying potential sighting of Myles Sanderson. Residents still in their homes. Scared. And wanting any kind of updates,” he tweeted.
Parole board said Myles Sanderson didn’t pose risk months before attacks – despite 59 convictions
ICYMI: Myles Sanderson, the 30-year-old suspect in the Saskatchewan stabbings who has sent a province-wide manhunt into its third day, accrued 59 criminal convictions since turning 18, local news reported.
What’s more, seven months before the 30-year-old is suspected to have carried out one of the deadliest mass killings in modern Canadian history, a Parole Board of Canada found that Myles Sanderson would “not present an undue risk,” and freeing him would “contribute to the protection of society” by facilitating his reintegration, Global News reported.
“The Board is satisfied that your risk is manageable in the community, if you live with your [blacked out] maintain sobriety and employment, and continue with developing supports, including getting therapy,” the board wrote, according to documents obtained by the national news broadcaster.
Continue reading about Myles Sanderson’s nearly two-decade criminal record with The Independent below:
Saskatchewan parole board said Myles Sanderson didn’t pose risk months before attacks
After turning 18, the 30-year-old at-large suspect had racked up nearly 60 criminal convictions, parole board records show
Myles Sanderson ‘spotted on foot in First Nation'
Stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson was “spotted on foot in the First Nation” James Smith Cree Nation resident told CBC News reporter Devin Heroux.
Canadian police report possible sighting of Myles Sanderson
Canadian police said Tuesday afternoon that they had a report of a possible sighting of stabbings suspect Myles Sanderson at an Indigenous reserve.
“Update for Dangerous Person Alert for James Smith Cree Nation: Investigators have received reports of a possible sighting of suspect Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation. RCMP responding. If in area: seek shelter/shelter in place. DO NOT approach. 911 to report info,” the RCMP wrote on Twitter.
Read the full report on this developing story here.
Four patients remain in critical condition, hospital officials say
Of the 17 people admitted to hospital for treatment after a pair of brothers are suspected to have gone on a deadly stabbing spree throughout communities in northern Saskatchewan, only four have been discharged and sent home as of Monday night.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed in a statement to CBC Saskatchewan that there were still 13 people being treated at various facilities across the province, and that four of those individuals remained in critical care.
Nine of the people in hospital were in stable condition, the SHA said.
Saskatchewan RCMP issue dangerous persons alert for separate shooting incident
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert on Monday morning local time, alerting the public in the Rural Municipality of Britannia to “seek immediate shelter/shelter in place”.
“Dangerous Persons Alert - Maidstone RCMP investigating reports of shots fired at residence in RM of Brittania from a black, newer model Ford Mustang. Same vehicle suspected of shots fired at a residence in Lloydminster, attempted fuel theft in RM of Britannia,” the RCMP Saskatchewan Twitter account tweeted at approximately 7.30am local time.
The Saskatchewan authorities did not provide any further details about the incident, or whether it was related to the ongoing manhunt for the still missing Myles Sanderson.
Brittania, a rural municipality in west-central Saskatchewan, is located about four hours away from the James Smith Cree Nation by car and five-and-a-half hours northwest of Regina, where the suspect was last believed to be seen on Sunday.
Police chief: Working under the assumption suspect somewhere in Regina
In a Monday evening update, Regina police chief Evan Bray said that officers will continue to operate under the assumption that the still-wanted suspect is somewhere in Regina “until we get information that indicates otherwise”.
“So the question now is, where’s Myles?” the chief of police posed in a video shared to his Twitter feed late Monday night.
He acknowledged during the briefing that the information that Myles Sanderson, the remaining alive suspect in the stabbing, was in the Regina area was intel that was “over a day old”, but that law enforcement agencies hadn’t learned anything in the past 24 hours that would lead them to believe he has left the community.
“Report anything that’s unusual,” Chief Bray pleaded in the address, while still warning that the 30-year-old suspect could be armed and dangerous.
