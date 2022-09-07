Canada manhunt: Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson in police custody
Both suspects in stabbing spree now accounted for
Myles Sanderson, a suspect in the stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 19 people across rural Canada over the weekend, has been arrested.
The 30-year-old was apprehended around 3.30pm CST on Wednesday near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
“The Saskatchewan RCMP would like to thank the public for their dillegence in providing pertinent information about potential sightings of Myles Sanderson,” the police said in a statement.
One such potential sighting occured earlier in the day in the Wakaw and Prince Albert areas, with the individual described as driving a White Chevrolet and carrying a knife, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP, who later cancelled an emergency alert related to the spotting.
The arrest brings to a close the massive, four-day manhunt for Mr Sanderson and his brother Damien, who was found dead on Monday from wounds that did not appear to be self-inflicted, police said.
Police are investigating if Myles Sanderson killed his brother.
The 30-year-old is charges with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and breaking and entering.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
