Canada manhunt: Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson in police custody

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Myles Sanderson, a suspect in the stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 19 people across rural Canada over the weekend, has been arrested.

The 30-year-old was apprehended around 3.30pm CST on Wednesday near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“The Saskatchewan RCMP would like to thank the public for their dillegence in providing pertinent information about potential sightings of Myles Sanderson,” the police said in a statement.

One such potential sighting occured earlier in the day in the Wakaw and Prince Albert areas, with the individual described as driving a White Chevrolet and carrying a knife, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP, who later cancelled an emergency alert related to the spotting.

The arrest brings to a close the massive, four-day manhunt for Mr Sanderson and his brother Damien, who was found dead on Monday from wounds that did not appear to be self-inflicted, police said.

Police are investigating if Myles Sanderson killed his brother.

The 30-year-old is charges with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and breaking and entering.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.