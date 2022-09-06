Actor Megan Hilty’s family among 10 killed in Seattle plane crash

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Smash actor Megan Hilty's family members were among those killed in a floatplane crash in Puget Sound near Seattle, officials said.

On Sunday, a floatplane carrying 10 people crashed in Mutiny Bay near Seattle, killing everyone on board.

Among the passengers was Ms Hilty's pregnant sister, Lauren, her significant other Ross Mickel, and their child Remy.

Civil rights activist Sandy Williams was killed during the plane crash.