Actor Megan Hilty’s family among 10 killed in Seattle plane crash
Smash actor Megan Hilty's family members were among those killed in a floatplane crash in Puget Sound near Seattle, officials said.
On Sunday, a floatplane carrying 10 people crashed in Mutiny Bay near Seattle, killing everyone on board.
Among the passengers was Ms Hilty's pregnant sister, Lauren, her significant other Ross Mickel, and their child Remy.
Civil rights activist Sandy Williams was killed during the plane crash.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies