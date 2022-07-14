The US Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5 and 6 of 2021 shortly after an agency internal watchdog requested them, according to a letter from the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector Genereal.

The letter, first reported by The Intercept, was shared with the January 6 committee, as well as the homeland security committees in both houses of Congress.

The Secret Service told the IG’s office the trove of messages was deleted as part of a “device-replacement“ programme, according to the letter, though it’s not the only irregularity.

According to the letter, from DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, the Department of Homeland Security told investigators it couldn’t turn over records directly to the IG’s office until they were reviewed by DHS attorneys, causing “weeks-long delays” and “confusion over whether all records had been produced."

The highly trained corps of agents protecting the president has been center stage during the January 6 hearings.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, testified before Congress that an “irate” Donald Trump tried to grab the wheel of the presidential limo and lunged at an agent in fury when he was told he couldn’t make a last-minute visit to the Capitol on January 6 as part of his pressure campaign against congressional vote-counters.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.