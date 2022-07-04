Shark attacks lifeguard during exercise training off the coast of Long Island

Graig Graziosi
Monday 04 July 2022 14:34
Comments
<p>Great White Sharks Massachusetts</p>

Great White Sharks Massachusetts

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A lifeguard in Long Island was bitten by a shark during a training exercise, according to local officials.

The lifeguard, Zach Gallo, was training with other lifeguards and acting in the role of a drowning victim when a shark bit him on the chest and hand. The lifeguard survived the incident.

The attack happened around 10:15am at Smith Point Beach, prompting the suspension of swimming at that beach as well as Cupsogue Beach.

