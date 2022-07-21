Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teen recounts terrifying shark attack off coast of New York’s Fire Island

‘It was just crazy’ says 16-year-old surfer

Gino Spocchia
Thursday 21 July 2022 19:23
Comments

Related video: Man recalls encounter with great white shark

A teenager who became the sixth person to be attacked by a shark off New York’s Long Island in recent weeks has recalled his terrifying ordeal.

Max Haynes, of Islip, said he suffered a minor bite on his foot on Wednesday evening when he was attacked by a shark off Fire Island, he told Local12 News.

The 16-year-old was sitting on his surfboard when he said a shark bit his foot about 20 yards from the beach at Kismet, a town on the western end of Fire Island.

The thin strip of land runs parallel to Long Island, and at least six shark attacks have been reported in recent weeks, as NBC New York tallied.

Recommended

“Basically I was just sitting there in the water with my legs dangling in the water, trying to catch a few waves,” said Max, “but then out of nowhere this thing latched onto my foot and I held on hold on for a few seconds, it was just crazy.”

The teenager was able to walk out of the water and was taken to a medical centre for minor treatment with the help of a good samaritan in West Islip, about seven miles away.

Kismet Beach, off Fire Island, New York

(Google Maps )

Max added to the Long Island news station that he will be back in the water with his surfboard “as soon as possible”.

On Monday, New York governor Kathy Hochul ordered local officials and agencies to bolster the patrol of beaches and increase cooperation to prevent further people being attacked.

Max Haynes, 16, was bitten by a shark off Fire Island on Wednesday

(Local12 )

The number of drones and lifeguards patrolling beaches has also risen.

Recommended

Speaking at a recent news briefing, Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone said sharks appeared to be coming closer to the shore and that the attacks could be “an indication that what we are looking at is something of a new normal,” NBC News reported.

Those injured by sharks since 30 June include a 57-year-old swimmer off Jones Beach in Nassau County, a lifeguard off Smith Point on 4 July, another lifeguard off Fire Island’s Ocean Beach on 7 July and three more people on 13 July at Smith Point and Ocean Beach.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in