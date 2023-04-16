Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seven, including a child, were killed when a band of gunmen opened fire at a resort in central Mexico on Saturday.

It was reported that the gunmen invaded the La Palma resort and shot the vacationers at the swimming pool.

The reports said that the attack took place around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Officials in the Cortazar municipality in Guanajuato state said in a statement that after the shooting, the attackers destroyed the spa shop and took the security cameras before fleeing the spot.

Three women, three men and a seven-year-old child were among the dead. One person was severely injured too, according to reports.

A video posted on social media shows several people running about crying, screaming and hugging their children.

The video, taken by an eye-witness, was also shared on the local news site Debate Noticias and shows the victims collapsed on the floor or on the chairs where they were sitting amid thick clouds of smoke.

Officials said the search for the attackers is ongoing. Police have not revealed any possible motive for the shooting so far.

After the shooting, the attackers destroyed the spa shop and took the security cameras before fleeing, officials said.

Mexico has registered more than 350,000 murders since the government controversially deployed the army to fight drug cartels in 2006, most of them blamed on criminal gangs, AFP reported.

Earlier this month, four bodies were recovered near a beach in Mexico’s Cancún in the latest apparent incident of violence against tourists in the resort town.

Officials said three bodies were found in an area along Kukulkan Boulevard, near one of Cancún’s beachside hotels. A fourth body was found in the undergrowth on the same lot.

The US State Department issued an alert on 13 March advising potential travellers to be aware of the risk of violent crime, drugs, unregulated alcohol and sexual assault.