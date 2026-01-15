Six dead after fiery crash between pickup truck and bus on California road

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six people have been killed and one critically-injured in a head-on collision between a pick-up truck and a bus in California.

The driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma, traveling south on Highway 99W towards Sacramento, is believed to have crossed the center of the road into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a Tehama County transit bus during the incident Wednesday.

The Toyota driver suffered fatal injuries, and the driver of the bus as well as four passengers were also pronounced dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The bus burst into flames immediately following the impact, which occurred around 10 a.m. California’s KRCR News reports.

open image in gallery The fire service are at scene of the fatal traffic accident in California ( Tehama County Fire Department )

One bus passenger was flown to Enloe Medical Center in Chico, North of Sacramento, “with major injuries”, according to officials.

Posting on Facebook, the Tehama County Fire Department said it had sent crews to assist following the crash, but added that road closures meant people should avoid the area.

A section of Highway 99W in Richfield, California, was shut down on Wednesday between Gyle Road and Sonoma Avenue as emergency crews responded to the incident and investigators worked to determine the cause, but it has now re-opened.

CHP officials said the gray Toyota pick-up was “traveling at unknown speeds” at the time of the accident, and the KRCR News report said “It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.”

open image in gallery Tehama County Fire Department posted photos of the scene of the crash ( Tehama County Fire Department )

The authorities are now working to identify everyone involved in the crash. CHP said: “If you have identifying information regarding the occupants of the transit bus, please contact the Tehama County Coroner’s Office”.

Tehama County Public Works announced that the company which runs the bus service, Trax, was suspending the service.

“Due to a tragic bus incident resulting in fatalities, TRAX is suspending all transit service for the remainder of the day and Thursday due to operational considerations and out of respect for the families affected and the employees of TRAX.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted during this difficult time,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

“Transit service is anticipated to resume Friday, subject to operational readiness.”