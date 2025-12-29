SNL writer issues plea for help after his sister vanishes: ‘This is not like her’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Saturday Night Live writer has pleaded for his followers to help him find his sister, who has been missing since late November.

Jimmy Fowlie posted on his Instagram that his sister, Christina Fowlie, was uncontactable and missing.

“My sister is still missing. This is not like her, she’s never gone off the grid like this,” he said.

“Me and my friends have been posting her flyer around Koreatown.

open image in gallery 'SNL' scribe Jimmy Fowlie (right) is asking for the public's help to find his older sister, Christina (left) ( jimmyfowlie/Instagram )

“Someone has seen her or knows something.”

The comedian began circulating posters drawing attention to his 38-year-old sister’s case last Monday. He said Christina was last seen in the Koreatown section of Los Angeles and has not been active on social media since December 15.

Fowlie last heard from her on November 26.

“At this time the detectives have advised us not to share certain details so we don’t compromise the case. Thank you to everyone who has gotten the word out. I’ll share updates as I get them,” he said in an Instagram post.

open image in gallery Christina Downer has been missing since November ( Los Angeles Police Department )

“Her married name is Downer but she may go by Christina Fowlie. Please share this so that if anyone has seen her, they can give any information to the police. The phone number is 213 996 1800 and her case number is 25237639. she was last seen in LA. thank you.”

Fowlie rose to fame when he produced Go-Go Boy Interrupted – an LGBT-themed comedy web series based on his live sketch comedy show of the same name.

The actor also co-wrote and performed in the one-woman Off-Broadway show So Long Boulder City, based on the fictional show created by Emma Stone’s character, Mia Dolan, in the 2016 film La La Land.

In 2022, Fowlie was hired as a writer for Saturday Night Live at the beginning of the 48th season.

Other SNL cast members, including Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman, have shared the missing person report.