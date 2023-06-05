Sonic boom in DC – live: MAGA donor family identified as victims of Virginia jet crash after F-16 chase
Loud roar heard over Washington on Sunday, leading many residents to panic as houses shook
Sonic boom caused by fighter jets heard in Virginia
A Florida businessman, known as a prominent donor to conservative political causes, has identified himself as the owner of the private jet that crashed in the Virginia wilderness on Sunday after it flew over Washington DC’s restricted airspace.
There was a loud sonic boom across the capital as two F-16s were scrambled to meet the Cessna Citation jet, which flew by sensitive sites including the White House and the US Capitol before coming down in a sparsely-populated mountain region.
John Rumpel, 75, owner of Encore Motors of Melbourne, was quoted by The Washington Post as saying that his “entire family” had been on the plane when it crashed, listing his daughter, a two-year-old granddaughter, her nanny and a pilot as being on board.
Virginia State Police said they had been unable to locate any survivors at the crash site.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told The Independent the private aircraft had taken off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, bound for New York but eventually crashed near Staunton, about 150 miles southwest of DC, in the Shenandoah Valley.
The loud roar that rang out from the F-16s led many DC residents to panic as their houses shook, according to local reports.
VIDEO: F-16 causes sonic boom in DC area
Expert suggests ‘hypoxia’ incapacitated private jet pilot
An aviation expert has suggested that hypoxia may have incapacitated the pilot of the Cessna Citation that led to the crash.
Steve Ganyard told ABC News that hypoxia “occurs when there is not enough oxygen in the cabin.” He believes the Sunday crash may be another example of hypoxia incapacitating those aboard the Cessna.
“The pressure should keep enough air in the cabin to stay alert and stay awake. In this case, it can happen insidiously where you lose consciousness, you begin to feel tingling, you get a sense of euphoria and it very slowly overcomes the people in the cabin,” Mr Ganyard said.
Meanwhile, it was reported that the pilot overshot the planned destination by 315 miles before crashing in the George Washington National Forest in Virginia.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the Cessna crash, it was reported.
Pilot of the private jet was ‘unresponsive’ even as F-16s used ‘flares’ to draw attention
Officials said that the pilot of the Cessna Citation private jet that flew into Washington DC’s airspace was “unresponsive” even as the F-16 jets — authorised to travel at supersonic speeds — used flares “in an attempt to draw attention from the pilot”.
The Federal Aviation Administration said that their jets did not shoot down the plane and that it is normal to call in jets if someone is flying unsafely.
The pilot of the civilian aircraft was unresponsive as the F-16 fighter jets attempted to make contact, Continental US North American Aerospace Defense Command Region said in a statement.
Earlier, a US official told ABC News that the pilot seemed to have “passed out”.
Barbara Rumpel: ‘My family is gone, my daughter and granddaughter’
Barbara Rumpel, the wife of the Florida businessman whose plane went down on Sunday, has confirmed the tragedy on Facebook, writing simply: “My family is gone, my daughter and granddaughter.”
According to The Daily Mail, the bereaved family are regular donors to conservative political causes, having supported Donald Trump in the past as well as Senate candidate Herschel Walker and far-right congressional candidate Laura Loomer.
Ms Rumpel was also a co-chair of the Second Amendment Coalition for Trump-Pence in 2016 and has been on the National Rifle Association’s Women’s Leadership Council since 2002 and its executive committee for at least six years.
Joe Biden briefed on air disaster but unaffected by security alert
President Joe Biden was playing golf with his brother at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland around the time the fighter jet took off yesterday so was not affected by the security alert sparked by the unresponsive plane.
Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the US Secret Service, said the incident had no impact on the president's movements on Sunday.
A White House official said the president had been briefed on the crash and that the sound of the scrambling aircraft was faint at Joint Base Andrews.
Recap: No survivors found after unresponsive plane crosses DC and crashes in Shenandoah Valley
If you’re just joining us, a wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over Washington, DC, on Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia, officials said.
The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region.
Hours later, police said rescuers had reached the site of the plane crash in a rural part of the Shenandoah Valley and that no survivors were found.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna Citation took off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, on Sunday and was headed for Long Island's MacArthur Airport.
Inexplicably, the plane turned around over New York’s Long Island and flew a straight path down over DC before it crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, Virginia, around 3:30 p.m.
It was not immediately clear why the plane was nonresponsive, why it crashed or how many people were on board. The plane flew directly over the nation’s capital, though it was technically flying above some of the most heavily restricted airspace in the nation.
Florida businessman John Rumpel, 75, has since come forward to say that he owned the plane and that it was carrying his daughter, a two-year-old granddaughter, her nanny and the pilot when it went down.
Bevan Hurley has more details.
Sonic boom ‘explosion’ shakes Washington DC as fighter jets pursue unresponsive plane
Annapolis ‘explosion’ today
Route of Cessna Citation private jet mapped
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the flight of private jet began when the Cessna took off from Tennessee to Long Island, New York.
It had flown at an altitude of 34,000 and reached Long Island but did not land, instead heading back toward the DC area.
Flight data shows the jet flew directly over the centre of Washington DC, entering and passing through the city’s restricted airspace.
It reportedly overshot its destination by 315 miles before crashing in the Virginia wilderness.
ICYMI: Private jet overshot its planned destination by 315 miles before crashing
The pilot of the Cessna Citation private jet overshot its planned destination by 315 miles before crashing into the mountains of Virginia, sources familiar with the matter were quoted as saying by CNN.
Four people were reportedly on the private plane.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the flight began when the Cessna took off from Tennessee to Long Island, New York.
It had flown at an altitude of 34,000 and reached Long Island, but it appears not to have landed, instead heading back toward the DC area.
Meanwhile, Virginia State Police has said that no survivors were located at the crash site.
Authorities were notified around 3.50pm of a possible crash.
‘Nobody could survive a crash from that speed’
The owner of the private jet that crashed into the mountains of Virginia is certain “nobody could survive a crash from that speed”.
John Rumpel, 75, a Florida businessman who owned the Cessna Citation plane that flew into restricted Washington DC airspace before crashing told New York Times that he had little information about the crash but added if the plane lost pressurisation, “they all just would have gone to sleep and never woke up”.
“I don’t think they’ve found the wreckage yet,” Mr Rumpel said. “It descended at 20,000 feet a minute, and nobody could survive a crash from that speed.”
Mr Rumpel earlier said that the plane was carrying his daughter, a 2-year-old granddaughter, her nanny and the pilot.
What is a sonic boom?
A sonic boom is a thunder-like noise caused when an object, like an aircraft, flies overhead faster than the speed of sound.
According to Nasa, “the shock wave forms a ‘cone’ of pressurised or built-up air molecules, which move outward and rearward in all directions and extend all the way to the ground. As this cone spreads across the landscape along the flight path, it creates a continuous sonic boom along the full width of the cone’s base. The sharp release of pressure, after the buildup by the shock wave, is heard as the sonic boom”.
The change in air pressure associated with a sonic boom is only a few pounds per square foot – about the same pressure change experienced riding an elevator down two or three floors, Nasa website explains.
“It is the rate of change, the sudden changing of the pressure, which makes the sonic boom audible.”
