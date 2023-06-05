✕ Close Sonic boom caused by fighter jets heard in Virginia

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Florida businessman, known as a prominent donor to conservative political causes, has identified himself as the owner of the private jet that crashed in the Virginia wilderness on Sunday after it flew over Washington DC’s restricted airspace.

There was a loud sonic boom across the capital as two F-16s were scrambled to meet the Cessna Citation jet, which flew by sensitive sites including the White House and the US Capitol before coming down in a sparsely-populated mountain region.

John Rumpel, 75, owner of Encore Motors of Melbourne, was quoted by The Washington Post as saying that his “entire family” had been on the plane when it crashed, listing his daughter, a two-year-old granddaughter, her nanny and a pilot as being on board.

Virginia State Police said they had been unable to locate any survivors at the crash site.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told The Independent the private aircraft had taken off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, bound for New York but eventually crashed near Staunton, about 150 miles southwest of DC, in the Shenandoah Valley.

The loud roar that rang out from the F-16s led many DC residents to panic as their houses shook, according to local reports.