Southwest pilot crawls through window to open locked cockpit

Passengers waiting to board a Southwest Airlines flight in California this week were surprised to see their pilot entering the cockpit not through the aircraft but through an external window.

The unusual scene played out on Wednesday at San Diego International Airport when some passengers and crew were already on the flight to San Diego but the pilots had yet to board, according to the airline .

“During the boarding process, while other Customers and Flight Attendants were onboard, a Customer opened the forward lavatory door and inadvertently pushed the Flight Deck door closed (which locked) while the Pilots scheduled to operate the flight were preparing to board the aircraft,” the airline said in a statement to CNN. “One of our Pilots unlocked the door from a Flight Deck window, and the flight departed as scheduled.”

One passenger, Matt Rexroad, captured the incident while waiting to board and tweeted a photo showing the pilot climbing from a ladder on the tarmac through a window into the cockpit to unlock the door.

“It is amazing that this pilot went above and beyond to get this flight out,” told CNN. “We only left 8 minutes late. Impressive effort by Southwest Airlines.”

The airline tweeted back at him, suggesting he send a direct message with his confirmation number if he needed further assistance and writing: “Well that is definitely something you don’t see every day.”

“I love Southwest,” he replied.

“We love you, Matt!” the airline tweeted back – complete with three heart emojis.