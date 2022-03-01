Joe Biden wore a yellow and blue tie for a phone call with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of his State of the Union address.

The president tweeted out a photo of the call, in which he discussed the United States’ continued security assistance and humanitarian aid for Ukraine in its fight against Vladimir Putin.

“We will hold Russia accountable, and our sanctions are already having a devastating impact,” Biden said in the tweet.

Washinton DC, meanwhile, hung Ukrainian flags along Pennsylvania Avenue where the presidential motorcade will pass from the White House to way to Biden’s State of the Union address at the US Capitol.

