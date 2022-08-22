Three firefighters injured after blaze engulfs three houses on Staten Island

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Three firefighters have been injured and 15 people were displaced after a blaze engulfed three homes on Staten Island, New York, on Saturday night, officials said.

The fire started on the first floor of a two-story home in Pitney Ave, Charleston just before 10pm and strong winds quickly spread embers to two neighbouring houses, the FDNY said in a statement.

More than 140 firefighters attended the scene and took over an hour to get the fire under control.

Three suffered minor injuries and were treated in hospital.

“They were just full speed ahead marching into that house. It was really amazing to watch. Tear jerking. Just so intense watching,” neighbor Regina Massimill was quoted as saying by CBS News.

Mark Keane told the network he spotted the blaze as he came out of his home to pick up a late night pizza delivery.

He said the air was filled with an acrid smell and it looked like an “out-of-control bonfire”.

“It just came out of nowhere and erupted like an absolute apocalypse, that quickly,” he said, according to PIX11.

The displaced residents were being helped by the Red Cross.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Staten Island Borough Commander Kevin Wood told a news briefing at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to some media reports.