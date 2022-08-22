Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three firefighters injured after blaze engulfs three houses on Staten Island

‘It could’ve been a lot worse,’ Staten Island Borough Commander Kevin Wood says

Bevan Hurley
Monday 22 August 2022 06:10
Comments
<p>Fire tore through several homes on Staten Island on Saturday night</p>

Fire tore through several homes on Staten Island on Saturday night

(Screengrab/CBS News)

Three firefighters have been injured and 15 people were displaced after a blaze engulfed three homes on Staten Island, New York, on Saturday night, officials said.

The fire started on the first floor of a two-story home in Pitney Ave, Charleston just before 10pm and strong winds quickly spread embers to two neighbouring  houses, the FDNY said in a statement.

More than 140 firefighters attended the scene and took over an hour to get the fire under control.

Three suffered minor injuries and were treated in hospital.

“They were just full speed ahead marching into that house. It was really amazing to watch. Tear jerking. Just so intense watching,” neighbor Regina Massimill was quoted as saying by CBS News.

Recommended

Mark Keane told the network he spotted the blaze as he came out of his home to pick up a late night pizza delivery.

He said the air was filled with an acrid smell and it looked like an “out-of-control bonfire”.

“It just came out of nowhere and erupted like an absolute apocalypse, that quickly,” he said, according to PIX11.

The displaced residents were being helped by the Red Cross.

Recommended

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Staten Island Borough Commander Kevin Wood told a news briefing at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to some media reports.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in