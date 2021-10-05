Lt Col Stuart Scheller has been released from pre-trial confinement in a military prison as the US Marine Corps considers whether to charge him for criticising the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to reports.

Mr Scheller was released shortly before facing a hearing on Tuesday, a source at the North Carolina military base Camp Lejeune told The Washington Times.

Mr Scheller rose to national prominence after publicly criticizing the withdrawal of US troops, citizens and allies from Afghanistan, which left 13 Americans dead.

He was fired on 27 August after calling on his supporters to help him to “bring the whole f*cking system down”.

Despite a “gag order”, he continued to call for accountability from the US military’s leadership, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, and announced his intentions to charge the head of US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie Jr, with “dereliction of duty”.

His supporters raised more than $2.5m in donations since he was taken into custody on 27 September, while more than two dozen Congressmembers formally wrote to the US Marine Corps Commander, General Berger, seeking his release.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.