Celebrity stylist’s three-year-old nephew dies after falling out of 17-storey window

Prominent celebrity stylist Law Roach confirmed the death of his 3-year-old nephew who passed away last week after falling from a window of a 17th-storey house in Chicago.

The bereaved celebrity stylist shared the news of the death of his nephew Lamar Roach Junior in a series of Instagram stories.

“Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. This is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to deal with. No one should have to bury a 3 yr old baby," Mr Roach said.

In a separate Instagram story from Saturday, Mr Roach said: "I keep reading this over and over hoping to not recognise his name.”

He shared another news article on his nephew’s death and said "my God!"

Mr Roach’s nephew died last week on Tuesday around 10:40pm local time after he fell out of a window as the screen was pulled inwards, officials from the Chicago Police Department Office of Communications said, reported E Online.

The 3-year-old boy was found in an unresponsive state on the sidewalk outside the building, law enforcement officials said.

The toddler is reported to have suffered multiple blunt force injuries and was taken to the Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the report added citing a Public Information Officer from the Cook County Bureau of Administration.

Officials said the toddler’s death is currently being investigated and no arrests have yet been made.

Mr Roach has worked with several top Hollywood stars including Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kerry Washington among other stars. The 43-year-old is also known for his famous appearance as a judge on ‘Legendary’, a reality show on HBO Max based on the glamour of the ball culture world.