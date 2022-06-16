Man dies after getting dragged onto subway tracks in New York station

A New York man has died after being dragged on tracks and into the path of an oncoming train.

Marcus Bryant, 37, was exiting a northbound Q train at the Avenue M station in Brooklyn when he was caught between a subway car and the platform just before midnight on Wednesday, NYPD said in a statement.

Mr Bryant was rushed to Brooklyn’s Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1am.

In a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, Richard Davey, the president of New York City Transit, contradicted an earlier statement from the NYPD that had claimed Mr Bryant’s clothing became caught in a train door.

Mr Bryant had been caught between the train and the platform and fell into the pit between tracks as a northbound Q train passed over him, Mr Davey said.

“We do not believe this was a door incident.”

The MTA said functioning cameras at the station were being reviewed as part of the investigation. They are not being released publicly at this stage.

Travel on the line was disrupted for several hours after the fatal incident.

The New York mass transit system has seen an increase in violent incidents so far in 2022.

On Saturday, a man was arrested after allegedly carrying out two unprovoked stabbings on the 7 train in Queens in the space of 24 hours.

Crime figures released last week from the NYPD shows offenses on the transit system are up by 53 per cent in 2022 compared with last year.