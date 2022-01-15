Ominous supercell storm captured over Texas in mesmerizing time-lapse
Meteorology student Isaac Schluesche captured the images while storm chasing near the town of Earth, Texas
Mesmerising time-lapse footage has been captured of an ominous supercell storm cloud.
Meteorology student Isaac Schluesche captured the images while storm chasing near the town of Earth, Texas.
Isaac, of Madison, Wisconsin, said: “The storm coincided with the sunset perfectly. The colours seen in the timelapse are just like what we saw with our eyes.
“Usually every spring I head out to the central United States to storm chase for a week or two.
“As such, my group and I were in the Texas panhandle, hoping to see something just like that one day.
“This video was filmed using a Canon 6D and EF 24-70 2.8L lens. It’s exactly something I’d been hoping to capture!”
A supercell, sometimes referred to as a “rotating thunderstorm”, is characterised by a heavy, constantly-rotating current of rising air.
Although the least common type of thunderstorm, they can often be the most severe.
Their large scale and isolation from other thunderstorms make supercells a sublime and sinister sight.
The video was shot on May 16, 2021.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies