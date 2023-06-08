Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

21 teenagers attending a summer camp have sustained injuries after an elevated walkway collapsed in Surfside Beach, Texas, a small town on the state’s Gulf Coast.

None of the injuries are expected to be life-threatening, but KENS reported that five of the victims of the collapse were flown to Memorial Hermann in Houston. Six more people were taken to area hospitals by ambulence and ten more were transported to hospitals by private vehicles.

The teenagers affected by the collapse reportedly ranged in age from 14 to 18 years of age. They were in the area attending Bayou City Fellowship Summer Camp. Officials are at this time uncertain as to why the walkway collapsed.

