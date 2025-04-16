Baby food recalled over lead contamination fears
Consumers have been warned to not feed babies the products
A baby food brand is recalling 25,000 packages over lead contamination fears.
Target's Good & Gather Baby Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Vegetable Puree has been recalled.
More than 25,000 packages of the baby food, sold in 4-ounce tubs, are affected by the recall, which was issued in March by Miami-based manufacturer Fruselva.
Consumers are urged to check for lot numbers 4167 and 4169, with best-by dates of December 7 and December 9, respectively. The recall was initiated due to potentially elevated levels of lead in the affected products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Consumers should not feed babies the products.
The recall is listed as Class II, which means the products are unlikely to cause serious harm, but still have the potential to result in temporary or reversible problems.
There is no safe level of exposure to lead for children, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exposure to the heavy metal can cause developmental and cognitive problems.
Last month bags of ground coffee sold in 15 states were recalled due to a labeling issue.
Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA issued a recall of some of its 12-ounce bags of Traverse City Cherry Artificially Flavored Decaf Light Roast Ground Coffee. The recall came after 692 cases of the coffee were mistakenly labeled as “decaffeinated,” as the coffee was actually “caffeinated,” according to a report on Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The cases of coffee — each of which had six 12-ounce bags — were sent to distribution centers and retail stores in 15 states: Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.