Teen bullies in Tennessee may be banned from driving under new law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teenage bullies in Tennessee may be banned from driving or getting their learner’s permit under a new law.

Last year, Tennessee lawmakers got serious about addressing bullying. It passed legislation, which, in part, expanded the definition of harassment to include bullying and cyberbullying.

Now the state is going after the driving privileges of minors found guilty of bullying whether in person or online. The newly signed law, which took effect on Tuesday, requires juvenile court judges to suspend the minor’s driver’s license or their ability to get a learner’s permit for one year.

The law, which was passed with strong bipartisan support in the state legislature, gives first-time offenders the chance to apply for a restricted license, which allows them to drive to school, work and church.

Teenage bullies in Tennessee may be banned from driving or getting their learner’s permit under a new law ( Getty/iStock )

State Representative Lowell Russell, who sponsored the legislation, wrote on Facebook on Monday, “Most acts of violence or suicides are results of being bullied. I sponsored this bill in hopes to prevent children from being bullied and in hopes to prevent tragic events.”

Kristy Prater, a local mom of three who supports the new law, told WBIR, "I mean, it might be 100 kids or 500 kids, but if these kids are out here doing this, they got to be disciplined to know right from wrong.”

Prater said her son, Kyle, was bullied for years in elementary and middle school, and she worries about her younger children.

“I feel like it’s actually going to get worse because the way the world is now—everything is on the internet,” she said.

Rodger Dinwiddie, CEO of Students Taking A Right Stand Nashville, is unsure whether the law will have a significant impact on bullying.

“Just removing the driver’s license doesn’t seem to me to really address some of the issues, because the majority of bullying that occurs, by the way, not necessarily at the high school level, particularly when kids are able to drive,” Dinwiddie, who is a consultant in bullying prevention and intervention, told WKRN.

Nashville criminal defense attorney David G. Ridings applauded the bill, telling ABC News, “Good job Tennessee! More states should follow the example."