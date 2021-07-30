A 13-year old girl and a 15-year-old boy from Iowa who sent an “SOS” message after going missing have been found.

Erica Gamerdinger from Edgewood disappeared while on holiday with her family in Cumberland National Historical Park, which straddles Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia, when she sent the request for help, along with her location.

Before going missing, she was last seen with Keith Griffith, 15, who was thought to be without his required medication.

They were last seen on Monday.

“We believe there is IMMINENT DANGER to their lives,” wrote her aunt, Christina Marie on a Facebook post about her disappearance.

Julie Gamerdinger, another of Erica’s aunts, said on Facebook that authorities had been “searching from sun-up till after dark” for the two teenagers.