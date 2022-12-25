Teenager dies after falling through ice on pond at Virginia golf course

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A teenager died after falling through an icy pond in Virginia on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

The 19-year-old man fell through the pond at the Piedmont Club golf course in Prince William County, say officials.

Rescue personnel responded to a water rescue in Haymarket, Virginia, at around 10pm on Saturday night.

Firefighters pulled the man from the pond and he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The teenager’s identity has not been released by police, who say that other adults who tried to help rescue the man suffered non-life-threatening exposure injuries.

“Ice recreation is best sought on skating rinks, pavilions, or other locations specifically designed for that purpose, and not the dangerous, naturally occurring ice that forms on area waters,” Prince William County Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Keen said in a statement.

Prince William County police have warned residents to stay off ice in the area.

America is facing the coldest Christmas in modern memory as at least 24 people have died and more than 175,000 homes are still without power as storm Elliot grips the country.