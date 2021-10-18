A small town in rural Tennessee is on sale for just $725,000 in what a local estate agent hailed as an “incredible opportunity”.

Water Valley, about 43 miles from downtown Nashville in Tennessee’s Highland Rim hills, was founded in the late nineteenth century and covers seven acres, or just over five American football fields.

About 15 people live there today, some with pets and livestock, although it has not been formally recognised as a town since its post office closed.

Real estate broker Christa Schwarz told Fox 11 that she was “inundated with calls from all over the United States”, with 93 inquiries in a single day.

She said: “You could totally be your own mayor. You would also be your own everything else though, too ... the cleaner and the mayor and the barkeeper. You could be the antique store owner.

“You get to make the decisions and make the rules for your own little town if you get Water Valley.”

Water Valley has not technically been a town since it lost its post office (Fathom Realty)

Many callers, and Ms Schwarz herself, compared the listing to the plot of the TV show Schitt’s Creek, about a wealthy family who lose their fortune and end up living in a small town they once bought as a joke.

Water Valley was previously owned by four family members, who purchased it in the 1970s and reportedly wish to sell it to someone who will preserve it in its current form.

County officials will handle infrastructure such as roads and water. The price is less than twice what the average Tennessee house sold for in the three months ending this June.

An old barn is also included in the listing (Fathom Realty)

Mrs Schwarz revealed that she has received calls from Hollywood companies hoping to use the town as a film set, but said she felt that would “strip this of the reality of the history”.

The listing says: “This listing includes seven acres, four pre-1900 built general stores, the original Stock Barn, and the most beautiful frontage along Leiper’s Creek.

“Two buildings have updated wiring and plumbing, grandfathered in to be used for commercial, residential, B&B, or get creative! Parking and picnic space and Mulberry trees galore.”

Ms Schwarz added: “For locals, they recognise the dreaminess of this, and also it’s just the perfect proximity to Nashville,. It’s some of the prettiest country you’ll see in Tennessee.”

“Everybody else has probably seen Schitt’s Creek or some other dreamy, little small town-type television series or something that has drawn them into this story and makes them lean in and want to hear more.”