Four people were critically injured as a Tesla vehicle crashed 250ft off a cliff at Devils Slide in California.

Two adults and two children were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being removed by rescue crews who then towed the electric vehicle up to the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.

Rescue workers at the scene (ABC7)

All of the people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.

The accident on Highway 1 in San Mateo County took place just before 11am on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.

Witness Robin Johnson gave NBC Bay Area details about what had happened

“As I’m driving by, I’m like, ‘Wow, he’s driving extremely fast to take that exit. You’re not even supposed to be going up that way,” she said.

“And I can see in my rear-view mirror this car that just go over the edge and straight down.”

Authorities have not yet said what caused the vehicle to leave the road and careen down the cliff and an investigation is underway.

“We come out here, unfortunately, for things like this. And this was nothing short of a miracle that they survived,” said Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief with the Coastside Fire Protection District, told KTVU.

And he added: “We did have one witness state the vehicle did veer off the road to the right-hand side, went up into the dirt area, and then proceeded to go off the cliff.”

The children, a four-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy, were hoisted up first by rescuers using ropes.

Both adults were then pulled up from the wreckage by helicopters.