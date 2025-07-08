Texas floods latest: Death toll surpasses 100 as hope fades in search for dozens still missing
Ten campers and a staff member from Camp Mystic are among the two dozen still missing, as the search for survivors enters its fifth day
The death toll from the Texas flooding disaster reached 105 victims on Tuesday as crews began to shift from rescue operations to recovery as the hope of finding survivors faded.
The majority of the victims were killed in Kerr County after the Guadalupe River rose almost 24 feet in under an hour early on July 4, carrying off vehicles, RVs and lifting buildings from their foundations.
Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp on the riverbank, confirmed 27 girls and staff members had been killed with 11 still missing. Hundreds of emergency responders continued to search through debris with the flood's footprint stretching more than 100km.
They asked people to keep away from the disaster zone to avoid hampering search efforts. On Monday night, a helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing after it collided with a private drone.
Central Texas, including the area around Kerrville, is expected to be much drier Wednesday after days of rain and ongoing flood risks, though forecasters suggest there is a chance of a thunderstorm later in the evening – a potential trigger for further flash flooding.
Trump confirms Texas visit with Melania on Friday
Donald Trump has confirmed that he will be visiting Texas on Friday with First Lady Melania Trump, to survey the damage caused by the devastating flooding.
“I’ll be going down on Friday with the First Lady, we’ll be taking a trip,” he said at a cabinet meeting Wednesday.
“We don’t want to get in anyone’s way, because that’s what happens – a president goes and everyone is focused – I don’t want anyone to focus on us.”
The president added: “What a tragic situation.”
How Texas flash floods burst into a deadly tide in mere hours
With at least 105 dead and two dozen still missing, Friday’s catastrophic flash flooding in Central Texas ranks among the worst natural disasters in the state’s history.
The brunt of the disaster centered in Kerr County, where the torrential rainfall caused the Guadalupe River to burst its banks, taking 84 victims, including 28 children.
Here’s what you need to know:
Fox News Commentator says Democrats have convinced people that 'if you vote for them they will make the weather good'
Fox News Commentator Charles Hurt claimed that the Democrats have convinced people that “if you vote for them they will make the weather good.”
Watch below:
Kerr County Sheriff dodges questions on flood response timeline
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha was unable to answer a question about whether the local emergency manager was awake at the time that the first flooding alert came out.
Asked about specific timings at a press conference Tuesday, Leitha replied: “We're in the process of trying to put a timeline. That is not my priority at this time.”
“Was the emergency manager awake?” a reported asked.
“I can't tell you at this time,” Leitha replied.
Some bodies have been released to families
Some bodies have been released to their families though some remain in autopsy, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said at a new conference Wednesday.
Sheriff Leitha said it was uncertain how many remain missing.
Authorities will hold another press conference at 5 p.m. unless there was a critical update.
Kerr County official urges public not to visit the area
Community Services Officer Jonathan Lamb, urged people to stay away from the area.
“We understand there’s natural curiosity, people want to come and see the flood damage,” he said at a news conference Wednesday.
“Now is not the time for sightseeing, this operation is ongoing.”
Kerr County officials provide update on search efforts
Kerr County officials are now providing update on search and rescue efforts.
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha told reporters that his priorities were “locating the people out there, identifying and notifying their next of kin.”
Sheriff Leitha appeared to initially dodge questions about who the emergency manager was and whether they were awake at the time.
Some first responders forced to drop from helicopter due to conditions
Burnet County, Texas Chief Deputy Alan Trevino told CNN News Central that some first responders had been forced to drop from helicopters into remote areas due to ongoing conditions.
"It's couple of few things. One is we have continued to get rain. And so when we have rain in the area we're concerned about... our volunteers and our first responders caught out in potentially another flashflood,” he said, in an interview with the broacaster Wednesday.
“So we have to call them back. And getting to some of these locations, we are having to drop teams by helicopter into these remote areas. And so it's long. And then with the teams that are searching, it's hot, it's humid, and so we're having to rotate significantly just because of the exhaustion for both human and canine on these searches.
He added: “Additionally, because of how damp it is, we cannot, in some areas get – we won't be able to get horses in at this point. And additionally, with the cadaver dogs on some of these – we're putting cadaver dogs in boats.
“And so it's tough work but we're working, we're – as the days continue, the terrain dries out and we will continue to bring the resources that we need to be the most effective.”
Former NOAA administrator 'convinced' NWS staff cuts hindered comms with emergency management
Richard Spinrad, former administrator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said he is "convinced" that cuts to staffing at the National Weather Service, hindered communication with emergency managers ahead of the devastating storms.
"I've talked with any number of my friends in the weather service and colleagues in the commercial weather community and to a person, one of the first questions they asked was, ‘Where was the WCM – the warning coordination meteorologist?’” Spinrad told CNN News Central Tuesday.
“I am convinced that the staff cuts that we saw were a contributing factor to the inability of the emergency managers to respond.
“The staffing was just fine, and the White House has concurred with this, to get the forecast out and to get the watches and warnings issued, but when you send a message there's no guarantee it's being received.
“So someone needs to follow up, and that's the warning coordination meteorologist – a position that was vacant."
