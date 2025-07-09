Texas floods latest: 111 dead, 173 missing as state reveals Camp Mystic emergency plan approved 2 days before catastrophe
At least 161 people remain missing in Kerr County alone, which has seen no rescues since Friday
At least 111 people have been killed and a further 173 are still missing after catastrophic flash flooding swept through Central Texas.
Officials fear that the death toll could soar as search and rescue efforts entered their sixth day Wednesday, as hundreds of local, state and federal emergency responders sifted through debris for survivors.
The brunt of the disaster remains centered in Kerr County, where at least 161 people remain missing. “There could be more added to that list,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, with no rescues made in the region since Friday.
Among those killed were 27 young girls and staff members at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp situated on the bank of the Guadalupe River, which burst its banks and swelled over 20 feet in under 90 minutes on Friday. Five campers and one counselor are still missing.
The Texas Department of State Health Services had signed off on the youth camp's emergency disaster plans just two days before the disaster struck the camp, according to ABC News.
How Texas flash floods burst into a deadly tide in mere hours
What began as a routine flood watch quickly devolved into a deadly disaster.
The National Weather Service predicted between one and three inches of rain, with some isolated spots possibly getting five to seven inches. Instead, parts of Kerr County were slammed with 10 to 15 inches, and in some places, over 20 inches, within a few hours.
The storm is believed to be fueled by warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and leftovers from Tropical Storm Barry, according to San Antonio Express-News meteorologist Anthony Franze.
Erin Keller has more:
The Guadalupe River in Texas surged 26 feet in just 45 minutes. No one saw it coming
Chinooks, Black Hawks and reaper drones deployed as search efforts intensify
A Chinook and 13 Black Hawk helicopters have joined search efforts in Central Texas, after the missing person count soared past 170 on Tuesday, officials say.
General Thomas Suelzer from the Texas National Guard said that four of the Black Hawk helicopters arrived from Arkansas.
Authorities have also deployed reaper drones as they scramble to find survivors.
Governor slams 'losers' seeking blame for flood deaths
Texas Governor Greg Abbott grew irate when asked whether officials were at fault for any potential failures in the response to the deadly floods.
Abbott shot back at a reporter Tuesday evening when he was asked about who was to blame for the devastation.
"You ask, and I'm going to use your words, ‘Who is to blame?’” Abbott said. “Know this, that's the word choice of losers.”
Making a segue into a football metaphor, he continued: “Every square inch of our state cares about football. Every football team makes mistakes. The losing teams are the ones who try to point out who is to blame. The championship teams are the ones who say, ‘Don’t worry about it man, we got this.’”
Kesha cancels Texas gig due to 'safety concerns'
TiK ToK singer Kesha cancelled her scheduled concert at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion on Tuesday evening “because of the weather and for all of your safety.”
The 38-year-old pop star made the announcement in a statement on X, tweeting: “I wanted to say thank you for coming out to support an independent artist. I have been so excited for tonight and to celebrate my freedom and go t**s out with all of you, but due to the weather and what yall here in Texas have been facing, I have to put your safety first.
“My heart is with you Texas. I’m so sorry that I can’t play this show tonight because of the weather and for all of your safety.”
The singer said she will return to Dallas this evening to perform.
“Get home safe, let’s party tomorrow,” she added.
Mapping the areas affected by Texas flood as death toll rises
The search for missing people entered its sixth day on Wednesday after catastrophic flash floods swept through Central Texas last week.
Maps reveal the devastation seen in Kerr County, where authorities revealed 28 children were among the 87 victims in the flood-ravaged region.
Authorities said Tuesday afternoon that at least 161 people were missing in the region alone, with no rescues made there since Friday. “There could be more added to that list,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.
The Independent has mapped the locations of fatalities and where flash flooding hit last week:
Texas floods mapped: Here are the affected areas as death toll rises
Flood warning in place for San Saba County
A flood warning went into effect Tuesday evening along the San Saba River in San Saba County.
Lowland flooding is expected as floodwaters rise about four feet above the river’s capacity, breaching its banks.
An update is expected at 8.45 a.m. CDT this morning.
Girl, 8, faces growing up alone after entire family swept away by floods
Eight-year-old Jenna Burgess was staying at a nearby camp when her family’s RV was swept away by raging Guadalupe River floodwaters.
Her father, Jack Burgess, 39, and mother, Julia Anderson Burgess, 38, were both killed Friday morning while staying at Blue Oak RV Park, just 13 miles away from Camp Mystic, near the bank of the river.
Her younger brothers Jack, 5, and James, 1, are still missing and presumed dead.
The young girl faces growing up alone after her entire immediate family was either confirmed or feared dead.
Kristi Noem visited Camp Mystic. She left 'heartbroken'
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared details Tuesday about her “heartbreaking” trip to Central Texas over the weekend.
“As soon as the flooding happened and I found out about it, I went there immediately,” Noem told Newsmax.
Noem said she visited Camp Mystic, the hub of devastation that saw at least 27 girls and staff members killed by surging waters of the Guadalupe River on Friday.
The DHS secretary said she met with victims’ parents inside the cabin, and saw stuffed animals lying in mud and children’s shoes strewn over the cabin.
“I guess that's what was so heartbreaking,” Noem said, “seeing that kind of grief on their face as they were trying to wrap their heads around it.”
