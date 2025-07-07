Maps revealed that nearby Kerr County was disproportionately impacted, with authorities announcing in a Monday press conference that 75 people had been killed, including 48 adults and 27 children.
In Austin, a dozen people were also killed in associated flooding, and 14 remain unaccounted for, according to My San Antonio. Three people were reported to have died in Burnett County, two in Williamson County, one in Tom Green County, and two more in Kendall County, KXAN reported.
In Kerr County, search and rescue operations were continuing but first responders were running into technical challenges. There were also power outages, and 40 downed power lines. Officials said 10 girls from Camp Mystic – a Christian girls’ summer camp – and one counselor remained missing. The camp reported Monday that 27 members had been killed.
“That’s every parents’ nightmare,” Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters.
Responding to a question about an emergency warning system, Cruz said there had always been a risk of flooding along the river and that everyone would evacuate people if they could go back in time.
“Evacuation is a delicate balance,” said Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice at the same press conference. “Because if you evacuate too late, you then risk putting buses or cars or vehicles or campers on roads into low-water areas trying to get them out, which then can make it even more challenging. Because these flash floods happen very quickly.”
He noted that first responders had been swept off the road while trying to help.
","copyright":"AP","title":"AP25186516385152","description":"A woman falls while climbing with others over debris on a bridge atop the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)","credit":null,"alt":"A woman falls while climbing with others over debris on a bridge atop the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Ingram, Texas.","url":"https://static.independent.co.uk/2025/07/07/16/47/AP25186516385152.jpeg","mid":5705012,"cleanUrl":"https://static.independent.co.uk/2025/07/07/16/47/AP25186516385152.jpeg","extra":{"imageSize":{"width":3944,"height":2630},"sizes":{"Freeform":{"trimData":{"top":0,"right":0,"bottom":0,"left":0},"cropData":{"x":0,"y":0,"width":3944,"height":2630,"rotate":0,"scaleX":1,"scaleY":1}}}},"localCaption":"The Central Texas Guadalupe River rose to its second-highest level on record last week. Flood watches and warnings remain in effect on Monday following deadly flooding","localCopyright":"AP"},"type":"image"},{"data":{"caption":"Sergio Sanchez walks through debris while assisting with search and rescue efforts on the banks of the Guadalupe River on July 06, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. ","copyright":"Getty","title":"GettyImages-2223865663","description":"CENTER POINT, TEXAS - JULY 06: Sergio Sanchez walks through debris while assisting with search and rescue efforts on the banks of the Guadalupe River on July 06, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. Sanchez and his family drove from San Antonio to help with search and rescue efforts. Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, leaving more than 70 people reported dead. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)","credit":null,"alt":"Sergio Sanchez walks through debris while assisting with search and rescue efforts on the banks of the Guadalupe River on July 06, 2025 in Center Point, Texas.","url":"https://static.independent.co.uk/2025/07/07/16/16/GettyImages-2223865663.jpeg","mid":5705032,"cleanUrl":"https://static.independent.co.uk/2025/07/07/16/16/GettyImages-2223865663.jpeg","extra":{"imageSize":{"width":8667,"height":5768},"sizes":{"3:2":{"trimData":{"top":0,"right":8,"bottom":0,"left":7},"cropData":{"x":7.500000000000082,"y":0,"width":8652,"height":5768,"rotate":0,"scaleX":1,"scaleY":1}},"Freeform":{"trimData":{"top":0,"right":0,"bottom":0,"left":0},"cropData":{"x":0,"y":0,"width":8667,"height":5768,"rotate":0,"scaleX":1,"scaleY":1}}}},"localCaption":"Search and rescue efforts continued on Monday, amid rainy weather. But officials said responders were running into technical challenges","localCopyright":"Getty"},"type":"image"}],"id":"auto-image-gallery","isImage":false,"title":"Here is where the flash flooding has hit Texas"}
