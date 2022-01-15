Police in Colleyville, Texas are negotiating with a man who took hostages at a synagogue on Saturday during a live streamed service, according to reports.
Colleville Police said they were responding to the situation with SWAT teams near Congregation Beth Israel, with FBI special agents at the scene.
“We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road. All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area,” the police department said at 11.31am Texas time.
The situation was still ongoing at 2.20pm, it later added.
The incident began while a service was being live streamed on Facebook, leading remote congregants to hear a man, likely the attacker, shouting on their feed.
In clips posted on Twitter before the original live stream was removed, a man can be heard saying: “What the f--- is wrong with America? There is something f***ing wrong with this system that you are still trying to do a deal with me.”
According to ABC News, the suspect is called Muhammad Siddiqui and claims to be the brother of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist currently serving an 86-year prison sentence in Fort Worth, Texas for attempting to murder a US soldier in Afghanistan.
A source at the scene told ABC that the suspect was armed and claimed to have bombs in unknown locations, demanding that Aafia Siddiqui be set free.
In one clip posted on Twitter, the man says: “Are you gonna get my sister on the phone or not? I tell you one thing – once you get my sister, things will [inaudible]... come on, get her on.”
Photos showed black police cars, police officers in combat gear, and an armoured police vehicle outside the front portico of the synagogue.
Hostage situation has now lasted three hours
Good afternoon. A hostage situation is ongoing at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.
Colleyville Police issued its first alert at 11.31am Texas time, saying it was responding with SWAT teams. At 2.20pm it said the situation was not over, meaning it has now been going on for about three hours.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies