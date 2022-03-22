50-year-old employee hospitalised after horrific tiger attack at wildlife sanctuary

The victim of a tiger attack at Wooten’s Airboats in the Everglades was hospitalised with his injuries on Tuesday.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that attacked employee, who was not authorized to be with the animal, suffered injuries to both arms and was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services.
“Preliminary (very) info indicates a tiger in an enclosure at that location was being fed by it’s [sic] caretaker when a 50-year-old male, an employee of Wooten’s who was not authorized to be with the tiger, entered the tigers enclosure,” the sheriff’s office statement said.
Wooten’s Airboats is a longstanding boat tour company located in Ochopee, Florida, an unincorporated area of Collier County. It offers various tours of Everglades National Park.
The tiger was not injured in the incident and was safely subdued by its caretaker.
