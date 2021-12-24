Delivery driver caught on camera ringing doorbell and taking package

A TikTok showing a Fedex delivery driver walk off with a package immediately after ringing a customer’s doorbell has racked up more than a million views.

The clip, which has since been made private, shows the driver take off before the owner has a chance to sign for the parcel.

“When the package requires a signature & FedEx says they attempted to deliver,” the TikTok user wrote, according to the Daily Dot.

“I couldn’t even get to the door quick enough before he was gone.”

In a reply to one comment claiming it was her fault because it was a final attempt to deliver, the woman said: “The guy ding-dong ditched at my door, which is rude.”

Many shared their own stories of delivery drivers departing before they could answer the door in the comments section.

“FedEx told me they couldn’t deliver one of my packages cuz supposedly my dog was being aggressive, I don’t even have a dog,” one commenter said.

In a statement to The Independent, a Fedex spokeswoman said the delivery worker pictured in the TikTok “is no longer employed within our operations”.

“The views expressed in this post do not reflect the extraordinary commitment and dedication shared by more than 600,000 FedEx team members around the world who are focused on helping to deliver the holidays for our customers this season.”