TikTok school threat - latest: App called to act as viral December 17 warning closes schools across US
Follow the latest news on TikTok school threats
Schools across the US are on alert amid the rise of a disturbing TikTok trend threatening violence against campus communities.
Students and parents have been asked to report alarming posts to law enforcement and not to share them further in a bid to keep them from going viral.
The anonymous social media threat has suggested that school shootings and bombings could take place on Friday 17 December in schools across the country.
The posts, which ABC2 said are believed to have originated in Arizona, encourage students to stay home that day.
Several school districts and police departments across the country have responded by releasing statements assuring communities that no credible threats have been identified.
The threat comes just over two weeks after the US was rocked by its worst school shooting since 2018.
American schools brace for violence
Good morning, and thank you for joining us for live coverage around a viral TikTok trend threatening violence at schools across America.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Viral TikTok trend threatens violence in schools across the US today
TikTok school threat December 17
