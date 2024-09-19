✕ Close Newly-released footage of Titan sub wreckage surfaces

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

A fourth OceanGate witness testified at the US Coast Guard’s hearing into the disastrous deep-sea voyage to the wreck of the Titanic that saw the “catastrophic implosion” of the Titan submersible, killing all five passengers on board.

David Lochridge, former director of marine operations for OceanGate – the US submersible company that operated the expedition – testified about the so-called “red flags” surrounding the exploration on Tuesday. The witness stated that he had “no confidence whatsoever” with the Titan’s construction.

Lochridge claimed “all the standardized rules and regulations” were bypassed as the company scrambled to “push” the launch for profit-making purposes, he told the Coast Guard’s Titan Marine Board of Investigations panel.

“It was inevitable something was going to happen. It was just a [question of] when,” he added.

Lochridge is one of 10 former employees of OceanGate among the 24 witnesses giving testimony at the two-week long hearing, which will return on Thursday.

The Coast Guard also released footage of the Titan sub wreckage, showing its mangled tail cone lying on the ocean floor.

The video taken on June 22, 2023, was “conclusive evidence of the catastrophic loss” onboard the vessel, it said.