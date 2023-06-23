Missing Titanic sub update - James Cameron says US knew implosion happened hours after it lost contact
All five men on board the missing Titan submersible were declared dead after it was found that the craft imploded near the site of the shipwreck, authorities announced Thursday.
Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron revealed that he received the information within 24 hours of the disappearance of the submersible that it had imploded when it lost communication with its mothership.
The director of the 1997 Oscar-winning film Titanic, said he received confirmation of a “loud bang” within an hour and that the last week had “felt like a prolonged and nightmarish charade”.
His statement comes after Wall Street Journal reported that secret US Navy underwater microphones detected the Titan sub’s implosion several days ago.
OceanGate Expeditions founder and CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman were all aboard the Titan.
The Navy used a top secret acoustic detection system to search for any sign of the OceanGate Expeditions submersible soon after it was reported missing on Sunday, a US Defence official said.
British Asian Trust pay tribute to “wonderful” supporter Shahzada Dawood
The British Asian Trust has paid tribute to its “wonderful and generous” supporter Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son Suleman.
In a statement on Twitter, the trust said: “Shahzada was a wonderful and generous man who supported our work in South Asia for many years, while his son was just emerging into adulthood with a promising future ahead.”
The trust added that its “hearts and prayers” are with the family and friends of the two men at an “unimaginable time of grief and loss”.
“Our deepest condolences to them and everyone else who lost loved ones in this terrible incident.”
OceanGate CEO admitted ‘breaking rules’ in video
“I have broken some rules to make this...The carbon fibre and titanium there is a rule that you don’t do that. Well, I did,” Stockton Rush, one of the five who lost his life in the Titan sub implosion, said in a video.
“I think it was General MacArthur said that you’re remembered for the rules you break. And, you know, I’ve broken some rules to make this. I think I’ve broken them with logic and good engineering behind me. The carbon fibre and titanium there is a rule that you don’t do that. Well, I did.”
Watch: James Cameron likens Titan submersible tragedy to Titanic sinking
The Oscar-winning Hollywood filmmaker spoke to ABC News after it was confirmed that five people on board the vessel died after going missing on a dive to the shipwreck.
James Cameron has likened the tragedy of the Titan submersible to the sinking of the Titanic. The legendary Hollywood filmmaker spoke to ABC News after it was confirmed that five people on board the vessel died after going missing on a dive to the shipwreck. “I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night,” Mr Cameron said. He then called the incident with the Titan submersible a “very similar tragedy” where warnings at the “same exact site” went “unheeded”.
Regulations for submersibles “written in blood”
William Kohnen, chairman of the Manned Underwater Vehicles Committee, said the regulations for building submersible vessels were “written in blood”.
Mr Kohnen’s organisation, based in Los Angeles in the US, raised safety concerns in 2018 about OceanGate’s development of Titan.
He suggested the company was “not willing to undergo the standard certification process which we all do in the submarine industry” via a third party “double check” system.
The committee warned at the time that the development decisions could have “negative outcomes from minor to catastrophic that could have serious consequences”.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Kohnen said: “We’re only smart because we remember what we wrote and what we did wrong last time.
“The rules are written in blood – it is in there because it caused trouble before, and to say: ‘Well I think we’re just going to ignore that and go on our own way,’ suggests there might be a bit of input of wisdom that this might not be the best decision.”
It comes after Guillermo Sohnlein, co-founder of OceanGate Expeditions, told the same programme that the Titan had undergone 14 years of “rigorous” and “robust” checks during development.
Explosion likely caused by “instability” says expert
Chairman of the US-based Manned Underwater Vehicles Committee, William Kohnen, said the implosion of the Titan submersible was likely caused by “instability”.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Kohnen said: “Clearly, something disturbed the pressure hull.
“If you’ve ever held a balloon and it just pops, if you just hold it lightly… something happened.
“An implosion is just a reverse explosion, so it exploded inwards.”
Who is Stockton Rush? The OceanGate CEO killed in Titanic tourist submarine
Princeton graduate and Titan submarine entrepreneur insisted Atlantic dives were not dangerous and once said: ‘At some point, safety just is pure waste. If you just want to be safe, don’t get out of bed’.
University pay tribute to teenager killed on Titan sub
The University of Strathclyde has paid tribute to student Suleman Dawood, who died on board the Titan submersible.
The university said: “The staff and students of Strathclyde have been shocked and profoundly saddened by the death of Suleman Dawood and his father in this tragic incident.
“The entire university community offers our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and all of those affected by this terrible accident.
“Our student wellbeing team is on hand to offer appropriate support to Suleman’s Strathclyde classmates and the wider community at this difficult time.”
What parts of the sub have been discovered?
After four days of searching, a major update was announced on Thursday when the US Coast Guard discovered a “debris field” near the Titanic shipwreck.
A remotely operated underwater vehicle on the sea floor made the breakthrough while exploring the area where the submersible had last made contact with its mother ship.
The US Coast Guard confirmed that the tail cone of the deep-sea vessel was discovered around 1,600 ft from the bow of Titanic.
Undersea expert Paul Hankins said this was the initial piece of Titan found, before the discovery of a larger debris field. The front end of the pressure hull was located before a second “smaller debris field” was also found with the other end of the pressure hull.
During an interview with Sky News, renowned deep-sea scientist David Mearns aid he had received a Whatsapp message suggesting that the rear cover and landing frame had been found.
Engro Corporation pay tribute to its Vice Chairman Shahzada Dawood
Tributes have flooded in for British businessman Shahzada Dawood and his “beloved” son Suleman, who were part of one of Pakistan’s richest families.
Mr Dawood was vice-chairman of Pakistani conglomerate Engro Corporation, which is a large fertiliser firm and worked with his family’s Dawood Foundation, as well as the SETI Institute, a California-based research organisation which searches for extra-terrestrial life.
In a statement, Engro Corporation said: “With heavy hears and great sadness, we grieve the loss of our Vice Chairman, Shahzada Dawood, and his beloved son, Suleman Dawood.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dawood family at this tragic time.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, friends and all those around the world who grieve this unthinkable loss.”
OceanGate co-founder says the Titan sub wasn’t used to conduct “joyrides” to the wreckage site
Co-founder of Titan’s parent company, OceanGate Expeditions, Guillermo Sohnlein, insisted his goal is not to conduct “joyrides” down to the wreck of the Titanic.
He told Times Radio: “That would be a great question for Mr (James) Cameron as he’s been down there 30 times and I’m sure, not to put words in his mouth, he would probably say the same thing that I would and what Stockton (Rush) would, is that the intent of all of these missions is not to conduct joyrides down to this wreck.
“Everyone who goes down there has extreme reverence for the wreck as a grave site and, if anything, everyone who goes down there is going there to preserve the memories and to document the grave site itself.”
He continued: “The ocean’s a massive, massive environment.
“Stockton and I used to commiserate about the fact as explorers it provides a fertile ground for exploration because you could drop a sub almost anywhere in the ocean and you’re almost assured of being the first humans to ever set eyes on it.
“The Titanic itself has a kind of mystical kind of draw to it because of the reverence with which everyone has viewed that wreck over the last century since it sank.”
