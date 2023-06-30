✕ Close Titan submersible wreckage brought ashore after fatal implosion

The company that operated the doomed submersible that imploded in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean is still advertising expeditions to the Titanic wreckage on its website.

Reports emerged last week that OceanGate Expeditions closed its doors indefinitely after its CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diving expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old Suleman died when the company’s Titan sub imploded while on a tour to the Titanic’s wreck.

But more than 10 days after the tragedy - and a week after it was confirmed, the OceanGate website still features available dates for two separate eight-day expeditions next year.

The company’s future is now uncertain, as industry experts have told the New York Post that all planned expeditions to the Titanic have been called off. The Independent has reached out to OceanGate for comment.

It comes as “presumed human remains” have been discovered near the wreck of the Titan submarine, the US Coast Guard announced on Wednesday.

The remains will be brought back to the US and analyzed, part of the wider international investigation into what went wrong during the catastrophic voyage to the Titanic shipwreck earlier this month.