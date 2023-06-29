✕ Close Titan submersible wreckage brought ashore after fatal implosion

“Presumed human remains” have been discovered near the wreck of the Titan submarine, the US Coast Guard announced on Wednesday.

The remains will be brought back to the US and analyzed, part of the wider international investigation into what went wrong during the catastrophic voyage to the Titanic shipwreck earlier this month.

The announcement comes as the first photos have emerged of the mangled submersible wreckage being recovered from the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.

The dramatic images capture crews unloading pieces of the doomed sub off the Horizon Arctic ship onto dry land at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St John’s, Newfoundland, on Wednesday – more than one week after it imploded around 13,000 feet underwater close to the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five men on board.