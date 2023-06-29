Titanic sub update: ‘Human remains’ found as first photos show mangled Titan wreckage recovered from sea floor
Investigators from the US Coast Guard, Canada, France and the United Kingdom are working closely together on probe into implosion
Titan submersible wreckage brought ashore after fatal implosion
“Presumed human remains” have been discovered near the wreck of the Titan submarine, the US Coast Guard announced on Wednesday.
The remains will be brought back to the US and analyzed, part of the wider international investigation into what went wrong during the catastrophic voyage to the Titanic shipwreck earlier this month.
The announcement comes as the first photos have emerged of the mangled submersible wreckage being recovered from the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.
The dramatic images capture crews unloading pieces of the doomed sub off the Horizon Arctic ship onto dry land at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St John’s, Newfoundland, on Wednesday – more than one week after it imploded around 13,000 feet underwater close to the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five men on board.
What was the banging noise picked up in search for Titanic sub?
An implosion that killed five crew onboard the Titan submersible is now the focus of investigations by agencies from four countries.
The sub was destroyed less than two hours into a dive to the Titanic shipwreck on 18 June, claiming the lives of OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
The Independent Bevan Hurley reports:
Pakistani businessman and so who perished in Titan’s implosion were ‘adventure partners’
Speaking at a televised memorial on Tuesday, Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada Dawood and 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood were among the victims, said the expedition to the Titanic meant the world for father and son, who she described as true explorers who bonded over their love for adventure.
“These two best friends embarked upon this last voyage, their final journey together,” Ms Dawood told Sky News through tears. “These past few days have been incredibly challenging as a family ... Emotions from excitement to shock to hope and finally despair and grief.”
Sitting next to her father-in-law Hussain Dawood and her husband’s close friend Inam ur Rahman, Ms Dawood shared a heartwarming story about the day her son was born. The grieving widow recounted her husband’s excitement as he held in his arms who would become his best friend for life.
“...for the first time, I just knew these two belonged together. His expression was like finding a long-lost companion for adventures to come,” Ms Dawood said.
Physicist calls for ‘pause’ on all tourist trips to Titanic wreckage
A physicist has called for an end to all the tourist voyages to the Titanic wreckage after four days of frantic search for the Titan submersible ended and experts said all five people on board died in an implosion.
Michael Guillen, a former Harvard University physics instructor who himself had a near-death experience near the Titanic wreckage, said the ocean is a “merciless beast” and the Titanic’s wreckage is a “sacred ground” where all activities should cease.
“Certainly, we need to stop, pause all trips to the Titanic, I believe, and figure out, you know, what kind of restrictions should we place,” he said in an interview with GB News.
Why did the Titanic sub implode?
In the days after OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush and his four-paying crew members went missing on their dive to the wreck of the Titanic, experts had several theories as to their fate.
But what exactly caused the Titan to implode? While we don’t yet know the truth of what happened, we do know enough to have some idea of what might have sealed the sub’s fate.
The Independent’s Io Dodds:
Five crew members confirmed to have died in the disaster
‘Catastrophic implosion’ and five people dead: What we know about doomed Titanic sub
It was to be a once-in-a-lifetime trip, travelling to the ocean floor with a chance to view what few people have – the 111-year-old wreck of the Titanic.
By all accounts the British billionaire explorer, Pakistani-British father and son, French diver and OceanGate Expedition’s chief executive boarded the submersible, named the Titan, with a sense of adventure and excitement.
But in a chilling echo of the doomed vessel, the expedition quickly took a tragic turn.
The Independent’s Ariana Baio, Rachel Sharp and Jane Dalton report:
US Coast Guard recovers ‘presumed human remains’ from sea floor near Titanic sub debris
The US Coast Guard has recovered “presumed human remains” from the sea floor near the debris of the doomed Titanic sub and will now carry out a formal analysis of it.
The announcement was made hours after large pieces of the submersible Titan, which was destroyed in a “catastrophic implosion” near the wreck of the famed liner, were lowered onto a Canadian pier after being salvaged from the depths of the Atlantic.
Graeme Massie is following all the latest details of the investigation for The Independent.
‘Presumed human remains’ found amid submarine debris, Coast Guard announces
According to the US Coast Guard, “presumed human remains” have been found amid the wreckage of the TITAN submarine, which imploded earlier this month on a voyage to the Titanic ship wreck, killing five people. The remains will be transported to a port in the US for futher analysis, the military branch said in a press release on Wednesday. “The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy,” Marine Board of Investigation chair Captain Jason Neubauer said in the statement. “There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the TITAN and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again.”
Teen who died on Titanic sub brought Rubik’s cube with him to break world record
The teenager who died on the Titan submersible took a Rubik’s cube with him because he wanted to break a world record, his mother has said.
Christine Dawood told the BBC her son Suleman, 19, was “so excited” to try and solve the puzzle 3,700 metres below the ocean surface.
The Independent’s Gwyn Wright reports:
