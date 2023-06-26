✕ Close Titanic submarine: What happened?

The family of the British billionaire and teenager who died aboard the Titanic sub were on its mother ship when the tragedy struck.

Suleman Dawood, 19, and his father Shahzada, were among the five people aboard the OceanGate Titan submersible who died during a “catastrophic implosion” as it descended to the wreck of the ocean liner in the Atlantic Ocean last week.

Christine Dawood and her 17-year-old daughter, Alina, were on the Polar Prince, the sub’s support vessel, when the Titan lost communications and was never heard from again, she told the BBC.

Meanwhile, popular Youtuber James Donaldson, most known as MrBeast, has revealed he was invited on the OceanGate Titanic expedition tour that imploded last week, killing all five of its passengers.

“I was invited earlier this month to ride the [T]itanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it,” Mr Donaldson tweeted.

The Coast Guard announced debris from the sub was located approximately 12,500 feet (3,810 metres) underwater and 1,600 feet away from the Titanic wreckage.

OceanGate Expeditions’ submersible was on its way to the wreckage when it lost communication with its surface ship and eventually imploded on 18 June.