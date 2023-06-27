✕ Close Teenage Titanic submersible victim’s mother shares last words she had with son

An international group of agencies is investigating what may have caused the Titan submersible to implode while carrying five people to the Titanic wreckage, and US maritime officials say they’ll issue a report aimed at improving the safety of submersibles worldwide.

Investigators from the US, Canada, France and the United Kingdom are working closely together on the probe of the 18 June accident, said US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger.

Salvage operations from the sea floor are ongoing, and the accident site has been mapped, Coast Guard chief investigator Captain Jason Neubauer said Sunday, adding that the final report will be issued to the International Maritime Organization.

“My primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to advance the safety of the maritime domain worldwide,” Mr Neubauer said.

Meanwhile, the wife and mother of two passengers who perished in the tragedy revealed that she was onboard the Titan’s mothership when it lost communication with the submersible just an hour and 45 minutes into its descent. Christine Dawood said her husband, Shahzada, and son, Suleman, were “excited” to go on the mission.