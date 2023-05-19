Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A local news station has come under fire after airing a segment featuring a man “protesting” recent gun restrictions by carrying an AR-15 near a school bus stop.

The man, identified as J’Den McAdory, was standing near an elementary school bus stop in Severn, Maryland, according to videos taken by parents and reported by WBAL-TV.

He was reportedly “protesting” against a recently-enacted gun control law in Maryland by openly carrying an AR-15. The law requires people to demonstrate a particular need to get a license to carry a concealed gun in public.

The report, covered by Tolly Taylor of WBAL-TV, sparked controversy due to its perceived sympathetic approach to the man’s actions.

Prior to the segment’s broadcast, Taylor took to Twitter to tease the story, where he wrote: “Tonight on [WBAL-TV]: A man with an AR-15 has been showing up for weeks to a school bus drop off for local elementary school students.”

“Parents say their kids are afraid, the man says he’s protesting [Governor Wes Moore]’s new gun control law,” he wrote. “You’ll hear from both sides at 5+6pm.”

The framing of the story as one that would present “both sides” did not sit well with many commentators as the US continues to be ravaged by frequent mass shootings.

Several Twitter users argued that giving a platform to a person carrying a weapon near a school bus stop sends the wrong message and undermines concerns about gun safety.

“Nope... there are not two sides of bringing an assault weapon to an elementary school bus stop,” said former White House press secretary and political adviser Jen Psaki.

“‘Both sides’? Seriously? I feel like I am losing my mind,” tweeted senior journalist Mehdi Hasan.

“Both sides? Side one: The kids are scared by a man with a gun. Side two: A man with a gun is scaring the kids. There you have it,” wrote author Craig Rozniecki.

In the report, Taylor talked the impact of the man’s presence on the school community.

“Because of the man with the AR-15, the elementary school decided to delay dismissal on Monday,” he said.

The segment included cellphone footage captured by Jamie Sparrow, a concerned parent, showing children getting off the school bus while the armed man stood across the street.

Mr Sparrow expressed fear for the safety of the children and emphasised the need for action.

“I feel like if we don’t do something about it now, then we’ll be talking again,” Mr Sparrow said. “And it’ll be too late at that point.”

The parent also recounted a disturbing comment made by the protester to him and his children, where he referred to them as “scared bowling pins”.

Mr McAdory, the man with the AR-15, told Taylor: “I really wasn’t coming out here for the kids.”

“I was coming out here to show people that this is legal.”

When asked about the appropriateness of his actions, Mr McAdory conceded that just because he is legally allowed to perform certain actions, does not necessarily imply ethical behaviour.

He, however, doubled down on his actions and claimed his consistent presence would deter crime in the area.

Taylor also tweeted a partial statement by Maryland’s governor about the incident.

“Scaring our kids and threatening our communities won’t help make Maryland safe. The governor won’t allow these tactics to stop his administration from taking common-sense steps to protect our communities,” said the statement cited by Taylor.

In response to growing concerns among parents and children, local police had increased their presence in the area.

Mr McAdory recently reached an agreement with school district officials, assuring them that he would no longer protest during school pickup or drop-off times, according to WBAL-TV.