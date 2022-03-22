Tornado outbreak - live: Four injured and others trapped in collapsed homes as thunderstorms rip through Texas
About 22 million people are at risk for severe storms
An outbreak of thunderstorms and tornados tore through parts of Texas on Monday, causing damage to houses and businesses, with injuries reported to at least four people.
Multiple storms which were described as “devastating” by Texas governor Greg Abbott ripped through a swath of Texas from the northwest border with Louisiana to Arkansas in the southwest on Monday night, according to the weather service.
Officials reported widespread damage throughout Jacksboro, 60 miles from Forth Worth, where tornadoes ripped off the walls and roofs of buildings, and uprooted trees with pictures showings a truck knocked on its side in Round Rock.
“We know there are many people whose lives have been completely disrupted and people who’ve lost their homes,” Mr Abbott said.
The governor called it a “miracle” that there was no reports of loss of life despite “some devastating physical damage”.
About 22 million people were at risk from coming into the path of severe storms on Monday across Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, forecasters said.
On Tuesday, “a regional severe weather outbreak” is expected in the areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, the Storm Prediction Center said.
Watch a truck gets tossed into air after getting caught in tornado
A video of a red truck getting caught in the tornado has been filmed by a storm chaser, Brian Emfinger, on Monday.
The video shows Mr Emfinger driving near the tornado as it whips up debris, when a truck appears and gets caught in the tornado.
The vehicle is tossed into the air and swirled on the ground by the winds before its occupant is able to drive it away.
In another video filmed by storm chaser Aron Jayjack a huge tornado ripping through the north of Taylor in Texas is caught on camera. The massive tornado with thunder and gusty winds packed with water swept the area as the storm chaser filmed the scenes, braving a possible impact.
8,000 hurricane survivors living in temporary shelter under warning
More than 8,000 households who are living in mobile homes and recreational vehicle trailers after surviving recent hurricanes, including Laura and Delta in 2020, have been warned to have an evacuation plan.
Fearing that these structures might not be able to withstand the expected weather, Louisiana’s federal and state authorities urged them to keep their cellphones on and fully charged, with the volume high and severe weather alerts enabled.
In a joint statement, the emergency agencies said floods might cause the most damage to these structures.
“Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall can occur over the same areas, increasing the risk for flooding,” the statement said. “Move to higher ground if you hear of flood warnings.”
“The danger is expected to be highest at night,” they added when nocturnal tornadoes would hit.
Pictures show damage caused by tornadoes outbreak in Texas
The pictures from tornado-hit areas of Texas show roofs and walls of structures blown away by the impact and vehicles toppled on the road in the aftermath of devastating storms.
‘Volatile’ tornado outbreak ruins buildings, grounds flights and shuts highways in Texas and Oklahoma
A gathering tornado outbreak in Texas and Oklahoma is sowing chaos across Texas and Oklahoma, wrecking homes and shutting down highways and airports.
The US National Weather Service (NWS) warned on Monday evening that a severe storm system over the two Southern states had already spawned several tornadoes and had the potential to create more.
Read The Independent’s Io Dodds detailed report
‘Volatile’ tornado outbreak ruins buildings and grounds flights in Texas and Oklahoma
National Weather Service warns of severe storm risk travelling up through Louisiana and Georgia after several tornadoes cause destruction on Monday
At least four injured as storms wreak havoc in Texas
Tornadoes have left widespread misery in Texas, injuring at least four people, and the storm is now headed to Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday.
About 80 homes and businesses in Jack County, west of Dallas, were damaged or totally destroyed due to a possible tornado, officials said.
In Jacksboro, the town’s high school and elementary school were in the destructive storm’s path and had their walls and roofs ripped off.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” school principal Starla Sanders told WFAA-TV in Dallas.
Several people were reported to be trapped in collapsed structures about 30 miles northeast of Jacksboro, near Bowie, and the damage was widespread.
City manager Bert Cunningham said the worst damage was east of the town, with as many as four entrapments reported. About four people suffered minor injuries.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the outbreak of tornadoes in Texas.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies