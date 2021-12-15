Toronto police release video of suspect in murder of billionaire couple

Toronto police have released a video of their only suspect in the murders of billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman.

During a press conference on Tuesday police played a short video showing an individual walking near the couple's home in North York. Police described the individual as being between five foot six and five foot nine. They believe the individual is a male.

According to The Toronto Star, the video was recorded by a home security camera sometime in the evening hours of Wednesday, 13 December, 2017, the night of the murders. The couple were found strangled in their home.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the individual.

When reporters asked why the individual was considered a suspect and not just a person of interest, police said it was due to the time they spent near the home on the night of the murders.

"We have this individual coming into a very defined area ... and remaining in that area for a period and then leaving," Sergeant Brandon Price of the Toronto police said.

He said that investigators have been "unable to find a purpose" for the individual to be in the area and that they are "very suspicious”.

According to police, there were no signs of a break-in at the Sherman home on the night of the murders. Both Mr and Ms Sherman were found strangled and fully clothed near the deck of their indoor pool.

The individual caught on video is the only viable lead police have found since the murders occurred four years ago. In that time, investigators have amassed 41 warrants for searches and conducted approximately 250 witness interviews and received 1,255 tips from the public.

The Sherman family have been critical of the police's inability to solve the murders. In 2018, the family offered $10m Canadian dollars ($7.8m USD) for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect. That reward remains available.

During the four years of the investigation, police have released very little information to the public.

In 2019, police told The Toronto Star that they had a “theory” for what happened, but it is unclear if police still consider the theory a viable explanation for the murders.