✕ Close Grant Shapps announces UK-US travel ban will be lifted in November

The United States will ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people visiting from the United Kingdom and the European Union, according to the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator.

The United States will require adult foreign nationals to be fully vaccinated, Jeffrey Zients said on Monday.

“Beginning in early November, foreign nationals flying to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated – fully vaccinated and they must show proof of vaccination prior to boarding a US-bound airplane,” Mr Zients said.

Former president Donald Trump initially limited travel from China before banning countries from the Schengen Zone, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland. President Joe Biden’s administration has maintained these tight restrictions, which were put in place during the early days of the pandemic.

The European Union had initially said it was safe to travel to the United States but later removed it from the “White List” of destinations, along with five other countries.

Follow the latest updates here