Travel ban update - live: White House insists politics, foreign policy didn’t influence Covid policy shift
Grant Shapps announces UK-US travel ban will be lifted in November
The United States will ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people visiting from the United Kingdom and the European Union, according to the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator.
The United States will require adult foreign nationals to be fully vaccinated, Jeffrey Zients said on Monday.
“Beginning in early November, foreign nationals flying to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated – fully vaccinated and they must show proof of vaccination prior to boarding a US-bound airplane,” Mr Zients said.
Former president Donald Trump initially limited travel from China before banning countries from the Schengen Zone, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland. President Joe Biden’s administration has maintained these tight restrictions, which were put in place during the early days of the pandemic.
The European Union had initially said it was safe to travel to the United States but later removed it from the “White List” of destinations, along with five other countries.
Travel ban went from ‘minor irritant’ to ‘existential threat to Biden’s Europe policy'
The travel ban didn’t receive much attention in the US but has been frustrating to many Europeans, so much so that it was becoming a major problem for the Biden administration, a foreign policy expert has told The Washington Post.
The director of the Centre on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution, Thomas Wright, told the paper: “Over the past few months, the travel ban went from a minor irritant in the transatlantic relationship to an existential threat to Biden’s Europe policy. There was simply no scientific justification for it after European vaccination rates exceeded those of the United States.”
The senior director of the Europe Center at the Atlantic Council, Benjamin Haddad, told The Post: “The issue had been rising among public opinion in Europe, and European leaders were increasingly under pressure to impose reciprocity on Americans.”
UK ambassador to US: ‘We are grateful the US has recognized the progress the UK has made against Covid-19'
The UK’s ambassador to the US, Dame Karen Pierce has said that the easing of travel restrictions “is great news for families and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic”.
“We are grateful the US has recognized the progress the UK has made against Covid-19, including high vaccination rates and declining cases,” she added.
“This decision means that more Brits can reunite with loved ones in the United States, more British holidaymakers can spend their hard-earned pounds in the American tourism sector, and more business activity can boost both of our economies,” she concluded.
How the new policy will work for British visitors
Eighteen months after a presidential proclamation from Donald Trump closed off the US to British visitors, American officials say the travel ban will be lifted from some time in November – for fully vaccinated travellers only.
But how will the new rules work?
Here’s everything you need to know:
Back to the US: how the new policy for British visitors will work
Only travellers who have been fully vaccinated with a recognised vaccine will be welcomed, with a test within three days of the flight
Psaki says new travel policy is unrelated to foreign policy
White House press secretary Jen Psaki has denied that the United States’ loosening of travel restrictions is at all motivated by foreign policy concerns.
When a reporter asked if the timing of the announcement was in any way related to President Biden’s upcoming visit to the United Nations, Ms Psaki flatly said no.
“We’re basing it on science, and when the process concluded, and here we are today,” Ms Psaki said.
Transatlantic families celebrate relaxing of travel ban
As the White House confirms it is loosening its ban on travel from the European Union, some intercontinental families are celebrating on social media.
“Got a news notification that the US is lifting the travel ban from the EU and 16 minutes later my mom had booked a flight to come to LA,” one relieved daughter tweeted. “I haven't seen her in two years and she's going to arrive on my birthday (!!!) and I cannot believe I WILL GET TO HUG HER.”
Psaki says old travel rules were ‘not equitable,’ ‘confusing'
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the United States’ previous travel rules were flawed, and the upcoming policy change is an “important” step.
“The older rules were not equitable in our view, and they were a bit confusing,” Ms Psaki said. “In early November, we’ll be putting in place strict protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from passengers flying internationally into the United States by requiring that adult foreign nationals traveling to the United States be fully vaccinated.”
Ms Psaki added that the decision was “an important one facing many people around the world.”
Psaki makes no mention of travel ban in first six minutes of presser
Jen Psaki took almost seven minutes to mention the White House’s change of policy on incoming travel to the United States, and chose not to announce it in her pre-Q&A announcements. About seven minutes into her presser, she did finally answer a question about it.
White House to hold press conference on travel policy shortly
White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to shortly begin a press conference covering today’s change of US travel policy. Watch it live here:
Airline shares take off as US relaxes UK and EU travel bans
Shares in the major transatlantic airlines soared after the US announced it was easing strict Covid-19 travel rules imposed by the Trump administration in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
The executive order, renewed by President Joe Biden when he took office, banned citizens from a number of countries from travelling to the US, including the European Union’s Schengen Zone, the UK, and Ireland.
Airlines have been pleading with the administration to lift the ban for months after the UK and EU both lifted restrictions on Americans.
EU diplomatic mission calls policy change ‘great news’
On Twitter, the European Union’s diplomatic mission to the United States has celebrated the news of the United States’ new travel policy.
“Great news on transatlantic travel,” the mission wrote. “#TravelBan lifted! Starting in early November, the United States will welcome vaccinated travelers.”
