Tragedy struck Friday night as more than 50,000 people gathered for the third annual Astroworld music festival, founded by rapper Travis Scott at the site of the former Houston Six Flags park.

At least eight festival-goers were killed and scores more injured after a “crowd surge” that forced organisers stop the show. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” around 9.30pm Friday.

Eight people were killed in the chaos at the Astroworld Festival, and dozens more were injured. The victims who lost their lives range from ages 14 to 27, the mayor told a press conference on Saturday.

The families of six of the eight victims have been notified, officials said – but they are still trying to reach another and the eight is a male who has yet to be identified. Five of the victims still in the hospital are under the age of 18.

Signs of potential crowd-control issues came earlier in the day, when people were reportedly hopping turnstyles and fences to enter the sold-out festival without tickets – which led to a crowd size organisers were unprepared for and overwhelming medical units.

“Travis Scott himself did stop the show several times to point out people near the front who were in distress or needed help and he would get security to come and help them,” Joey Guerra, a music critic for the Houston Chronicle who was at the event, told BBC Radio 5. “I don’t think he was aware of the extent of what was going on.”

Another attendee told KHOU: “In the front, there was a lot of jumping. If you didn’t jump, you would fall and get trampled on, definitely. The crowd is pushing back and forth. If you were even a little tired, you were going to fall.”

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite was near the front of the crowd at the time of the surge.

“Suddenly we had several people down on the ground, experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode,” Mr Satterwhite told the Associated Press. And so we immediately started doing CPR, and moving people right then, and that’s when I went and met with the promoters, and Live Nation, and they agreed to end early in the interest of public safety.”

The victims had not been identified as of Saturday morning and all remaining Astroworld performances were cancelled.

What authorities are saying

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña and other officials held a sombre news conference in the early hours of Saturday following the incident.

“The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries,” he said. “People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”

Officials transported 17 people to hospitals, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, Peña said. It wasn’t clear whether all eight who died were among the 17 that had been transported to hospitals. Many people were also treated at the scene at a field hospital thathad been set up. About 300 people were examined at that site throughout the day, he said.

The Astroworld site is vacant early Saturday, 6 November 2021 after several were killed during surges in the crowd at the Travis Scott performance in Houston. (AP)

A reunification center has been set up at a Houston hotel for family members who had not been able to reach festivalgoers. Authorities were looking to connect families with festivalgoers who were transported to the hospital, “some as young as 10” years old, said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, calling the incident an “extremely tragic night.”

“Our hearts are broken,” she said. “People go to these events looking for a good time. It’s not the kind of event where you expect to find out about fatalities.”

Investigators are looking into “what caused, one, the issue of the crowd surge, and two, what prevented people from being able to escape that situation,” according to Mr Peña.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said he was “sending investigators to the hospitals because we just don’t know.

“We’re going to do an investigation and find out, because it’s not fair to producers, to anybody else involved, until we determine what happened, what caused the surge,” he told The New York Times.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Saturday that “nothing is off the table, in terms of persons who were there, people who may have fainted ... it is way too preliminary now to draw any conclusions.”

Both Travis Scott and Houston authorities have extended their condolences to the families of the victims - with HPD Chief Finner urging the rapper’s fans - who tend to be young: “Kids and young individuals that were out there: If you saw something, say something.

“This is now a criminal investigation that’s going to involve our homicide division as well as narcotics,” Chief Finner said. “And we’re going to get down to the bottom of it.”

Houston authorities on Saturday urged the public to come forward with information and not to buy into theories spreading on social media - while reiterating that they were ruling out nothing as they proceed with their investigation.

“One of the narratives was some individual was injecting other individuals with drugs,” Chief Finner said Saturday at a news conference. “We do have a report from a security officer ... that he was reaching over the restrain or grab a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck.”

According to Chief Finner, that officer fell unconscious and was revived with Narcan, which is administered to counteract opioid overdoses.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said he could not provide an exact number of Narcan administrations but there were “several” or “many where they did administer Narcan on scene.”

According to the Saturday press conference, more than 520 HPD officers were working at the concert, augmented by 755 private security provided by Live Nation. The venue for the festival - which was started by rapper and Houston native Mr Scott - had experienced crowd control issues previously, but authorities insisted any missteps in the past had been corrected.

HPD Chief Finner said Live Nation was handing over footage later on Saturday to aid in the investigation.

Security apparently identified issues around 9.30pm on Friday and called for the event to be shut down, with nearly everyone removed from the venue by 10.10pm

“When you have a group that that’s young ... I think that part was pretty good,” Chief Finner said Saturday.

What is a crowd surge?

This tragic type of event is not uncommon, calling to mind everything from the 1989 Hillsbourough disaster – which left 97 people dead after a football match in Sheffield, England – to the 2003 Rhode Island nightclub fire West Warwick, Rhode Island that killed 100 people and injured 230.

“At occupancies of about 7 persons per square meter the crowd becomes almost a fluid mass,” John Fruin, a retired research engineer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, wrote in a 1993 paper, The Causes and Prevention of Crowd Disasters.

“Shock waves can be propagated through the mass sufficient to lift people off of their feet and propel them distances of 3 m (10 ft) or more. People may be literally lifted out of their shoes, and have clothing torn off. Intense crowd pressures, exacerbated by anxiety, make it difficult to breathe.”

Travis Scott performs at Astroworld on Friday 5 November 2021. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The New Yorker published an extensive exploration of crowds and how to keep them safe in 2011.

“Some people die standing up; others die in the pileup that follows a ‘crowd collapse,’ when someone goes down, and more people fall over him,” the article – titled Crush Point – found.

“’Compressional asphyxia’ is usually given as the cause of death in these circumstances.”

The piece continued: “In the literature on crowd disasters, there is a striking incongruity between the way these events are depicted in the press and how they actually occur.

“In popular accounts, they are almost invariably described as ‘panics.’ The crowd is portrayed as a single, unified entity, which acts according to ‘mob psychology’—a set of primitive instincts (fear, followed by flight) that favor self-preservation over the welfare of others, and cause ‘stampedes’ and ‘tramplings.’

“But most crowd disasters are caused by ‘crazes’—people are usually moving toward something they want, rather than away from something they fear, and, if you’re caught up in a crush, you’re just as likely to die on your feet as under the feet of others, squashed by the pressure of bodies smashing into you.”

Kylie Jenner under fire for Instagram video

The Astroworld disaster has been widely documented on social media, with videos showing a crush of people, fleeing festivalgoers and even people climbing media scaffolding to beg with cameramen for help.

But Kylie Jenner has been heavily criticised for sharing tone-deaf content. The reality star, beauty mogul and famed member of the Kardashian clan, and has a three-year-old daughter with Travis Scott, and they are expecting their second child. Ms Jenner was at the concert with their toddler, Stormi, and posted an Instagram story of an ambulance attempting to make its way through the massive Astroworld crowd.

The footage appeared to still be live on her Instagram page as of Saturday morning, visible to her 280million followers. It was met with swift backlash, with many calling the move tasteless.

“Omg i literally can’t, kylie posted an instagram story of the concert and you can CLEARLY SEE THE PARAMEDICS TRYING TO GET THROUGH LIKE WTF,” one Twitter user wrote.

On Saturday, Mr Scott said he was “absolutely devastated by what took place last night.”

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”